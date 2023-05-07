TRACK AND FIELD

C2C Championships: Haileigh Byrd and Hannah Unger produced first-place finishes to help the Eagle women place fourth in the conference meet hosted by UMW at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Byrd triumphed in the triple jump with a leap of 11.09 meters while Unger won the high jump, clearing 1.54 meters. Byrd also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.25 seconds) while Sophia Redmond posted second-place finishes in the 100 meters (12.34), and the 200 (25.82).

The Eagle women produced 61 points. Christopher Newport prevailed with 241 points, followed by Santa Cruz (179) and Salisbury (89).

In the men’s competition, Jacinto Jones II took second in the 200 (21.78), Ethan Young (15.47) and Reese Creadon finished second and third in the 110-meter hurdles and Young was third in the 400-meter hurdles (56.87). Nick Onorato was third in the 3,000 meter steeplechase (10:01.60), and the 400-meter relay of Jones, Creadon, Matthew Rose and Ian Chapman took third place (41.99).

Salisbury won the C2C crown with 200 points. The Eagles (55 points) followed Christopher Newport (176) and UC Santa Cruz (173).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Weslayan (Conn.) 5, UMW 0: The Cardinals dominated in both doubles and singles matches in the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Middletown, Conn., ending the Eagles’ run in team competition. The Eagles’ season concludes at 11–10 and a No. 33 national ranking.

BASEBALL

Salisbury 4, UMW 3: Ty Lowe and Luke Guerzon hit RBI singles in the sixth inning to help the Eagles take a 3-2 lead, but D. Sheeler’s two-run home run in the eighth lifted the Sea Gulls to the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory at Dickinson Stadium.

Jackson Myers (4–4) pitch solidly up to Sheeler’s blast, limiting the Sea Gulls to two runs on three hits while striking out eight.

The Eagles (26–13) close out the regular season on Monday at Penn State-Harrisburg. Afterwards, they face Christopher Newport in Salisbury, Md., in the opening game of the C2C tournament.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Salisbury 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 6 2 UMW 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 8 0

Jimmy Adkins, COREY BURTON, Brandon Epstein and Jacob Ference. JACKSON MYERS, Gabe Delgado and Andrew Gerhart.