BASEBALL

UMW 9, Susquehanna 5: Xavier Herring single up the middle in the 10th inning drove in two runs, breaking open a 5–5 tie game, and the Eagles went on to defeat the host River Hawks on Saturday. Ty Lowe (3–1) earned the win with four innings of one-run relief and also drove in a pair of runs.

The Eagles (20–7) play the River Hawks on Sunday in a doubleheader.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E UMW 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 4 9 16 3 Susquehanna 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 7 2

Jackson Myers, TY LOWE (7) and Andrew Gerhart. Dillan Weikel, Brice Gregory (6), Landon Ness (7), Aidan Martin (8), Kieran Dougherty (9), CHAD COLE (10) and Lance Book.

SOFTBALL

UMW 0–1, Salisbury 3–10: The Eagles' offense could only muster four hits while being swept in a twinbill with visiting Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival Salisbury University at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Eagles (14–12) travel to Catholic University on Tuesday for another doubleheader.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Salisbury 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0 UMW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

LINDSEY WINDSOR and Emily Stockman. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 R H E Salisbury 0 3 1 0 6 10 12 1 UMW 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 2

SAVANNAH SHEATS, Nicole Oretga (5) and Emily Stockman. SAMANTHA STUART, Stephanie Folkner (5) and Erica Shoop.

TRACK AND FIELD

Battleground Relays: The Eagles teams posted several first-place finishes in competition against 10 visiting teams at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Nick Onorato won the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:10.55), Jacinto Jones II claimed the 400 meters (48.74). Jacob Lohr broke the tape in the 3,000 meters (9:09.07). The 400 relay team of Jones II, Reese Creadon, Matthew Rose, and Ian Chapman also took first place (43.30). Samuel Gowe claimed the long jump (6.83 meters).

For the Eagle women, Jessica Oberlies won the 3,000 meter steeplechase (13:17.35). Sophia Redmond was first in the 400 meters (59.19) and Haileigh Byrd was the fastest in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56).

The Eagles teams will next compete at Lynchburg College on April 14-15.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 14, Denison 9: Molly Daw scored four goals and Maya Koebke added three more as the visiting Eagles downed the Big Red. Cailyn Tripp had nine saves in goal. The Eagles outshot the Big Red (24–18) and won more ground balls (21–17). The Eagles (8–5) travel to York College in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Montclair State 15, UMW 13: Garrett Keogh and Jackson Popeck each posted the hat trick with three goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles to overcome the host Red Hawks. J.D. Nozemack had five assists for UMW, which outshot Montclair State 33–24. The Eagles (6–6) host Stockton University on Saturday in their first C2C match of the season, beginning at noon.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Carnegie Mellon 9, UMW 0: The 34th-ranked Eagles couldn’t muster one match victory against the No. 11 Tartans. UMW (5–7) visits Christopher Newport University on Thursday afternoon in a C2C match.