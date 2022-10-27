 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW ROUNDUP

UMW roundup: Holden posts shutout as Eagles rout Catholic in women's soccer

Women’s soccer: Three different Eagle players scored goals and netminder Ally Holden made six saves as the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team blanked host Catholic University 3–0 on Wednesday.

Savannah Alexander scored unassisted with 3 minutes remaining in the first half to give the Eagles the initial lead. Mikaela O’Fallon padded UMW’s lead with a goal off Ellen Shine’s corner kick 9 minutes into the second half, and Amanda Krest sealed the win with a tally off a Kaitlyn Venzen assist in the 87th minute.

Catholic led in shots on goal (12–10) and corner kicks (4–2). UMW (9–4–4) hosts Bryn Mawr College on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Men’s soccer: Salisbury University went up 2–0 in a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference match with the Eagles on Wednesday and the Sea Gulls hung on for a 2–1 victory.

Carter Berg got the Eagles closer with a goal off an Evan Fidler assist in the 84th minute, but UMW couldn’t knot up the score before the end of regulation.

The 17th-ranked Eagles lead in shots on goal (20–6) and corner kicks (7–2). UMW next plays in the C2C tournament at Salisbury, Maryland, starting Nov. 5.

Field hockey: Emma Bernard’s early goal put the Eagles up on host Dickinson College, but the Red Devils recorded the next four goals and rolled to a 5–3 victory Wednesday.

Katie Craddock and Sydney Keating had goals while Bernard and Caroline Porter contributed assists. Both teams had 17 shots on goal and the Red Devils led in corners (7–6). The Eagles (5–11) travel to Newport News on Saturday to play Christopher Newport in a C2C contest.

