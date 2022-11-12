UMW roundup: Murphy finishes 17th as Eagles do well at NCAA cross country meet

Cross country: Patrick Murphy completed the 8k course at the NCAA D-III cross country championships in 26 minutes, 31 seconds, good enough for 17th place in the men’s competition.

The Eagles’ male runners placed 11th among 24 schools. Nick Onorato (28.09) took 55th place while Jacob Lohr (28:56) finished 69th.

The Eagle women took 15th place out of the 27 competing. Grace Pippin (26:14) finished in 61st place.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s basketball:

Jordan Carpenter scored 26 points while Keegan Schwab added 22 more as the visiting Eagles topped Randolph-Macon College, 75–62.

Sydney Sherman added nine points, eight rebounds and a steal as UMW used solid free-throw shooting (12 of 15) to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles will take part in the RMC Tournament at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

UMW (2–0): Jordan Carpenter 26, Keegan Schwab 22, Ashley Martin 5, Sydney Sherman 9, Elizabeth Dufrane 6, Adeline Riner 7. Totals: 26 12-15 75.

Randolph–Macon (0–2): Paige Anderson 10, Juliana Park 3, Devan Conrad 6, Catherine Kagey 6, Cheridan Hatfield 9, Emion Byers 6, Hayley Pasquolone 3, Marisa Ziegler 3, Jane Elkins 16. 24 10-12 16

Hafltime: UMW 31–23. Three-point basket: UMW 5 (Schwab 3, Martin, Riner), Randolph–Macon 4 (Park, Hatfield, Pasquolone, Ziegler). Rebounds: UMW 31 (Sherman 8), Randolph–Macon 36 (Kagey 10).

Swimming: UMW swept visiting St. Mary’s College at Goolrick Natatorium, with the Eagle men (4-2) posting a 177-81 rout and the Eagle women (5-1) blasting the Ospreys 202-60.

For the Eagle men, Aiden Deege won the 100 breaststroke (1:01.39) and 50 breast (27.40). Kyle Diederich (200 IM), Larry Almariento (200 freestyle) and Kyle Johnson (100 backstroke) also posted individual victories.

The Eagle women got multiple individual victories from Ashley Dyer in the 200 free (2:01.38) and the 200 breaststroke (2:33.11) and wins from Phoebe Root (100 backstroke), Julia May (100 backstroke) and Bridget Wilson (50 butterfly).

The Eagles teams competed at Frostburg State on Saturday.