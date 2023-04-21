Thursday's result

BASEBALL

UMW 8, Randolph–Macon 5: Jonathan Sedmark's two-run single in the top of the eighth inning broke open a 4–4 tie and the Eagles went on to post a nonconference victory over the Yellow Jackets in Ashland.

Noah Roots and Cooper Fulton also drove in a pair of runs apiece. Brendan McComber (7–1) got the win with five innings of one-run relief that included four strikeouts.

The Eagles (26–10) play Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference rival Christopher Newport in Newport News on Saturday.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UMW 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 2 8 12 2 RMU 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 9 2

Ty Lowe, Griffin Graham (3), BRENDAN MCCOMBER (4), Ryan Dudak (9) and Andrew Gerhart. Wyatt Stanley, Devin Miles (4), Michael Shanahan (7), Brennan Tyznar (7), COLE SNEAD (7), Cole Stamm (8) and Lincoln Lubsen.