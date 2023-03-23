Wednesday's results

SOFTBALL

UMW 5-3, Stevenson 2-3: Aminah Shakir's clutch single backed up Caitlyn Burch's solid start and the University of Mary Washington posted a 5–2 victory in the opener of a doubleheader with Stevenson University at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Shakir knocked in two runs with her fourth-inning hit, helping the Eagles regain the lead after trailing 2–1. Bridget Laychak drove in one run and scored another. Burch scattered nine hits while striking out six in earning her eighth victory of the season.

In the nightcap, Shelby Presgrave tripled while Shakir, Emma Schieda and Nya Lloyd had two hits each, but the Mustangs drove in two in the top of the ninth to prevail.

The Eagles (12–6) play a twin bill at Washington College on Sunday.

Game 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Stevenson 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 9 1 UMW 1 0 0 4 0 0 X 5 7 0

JILLIAN HAINES, Jenna Sadowski (4) and Maddie Buher. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

Game 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Stevenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 7 1 UMW 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 11 0

MARISSA HEUER and Rivers Edwards. SAMANTHA STUART, Caitlyn Burch (9) and Erica Shoop.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Washington & Lee 19, UMW 11: Erin Steinberg and Maya Koebke each scored four goals, but the Eagles' defense couldn't slow the second-ranked Generals' high-powered offense in dropping the nonconference game at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Generals outshot the Eagles (26–24) and won more draws (19–14). UMW (6–4) next visits Messiah College on Saturday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UMW 6. N.C. Wesleyan 3: Amanda Hagino, Hana Kimmey and Rebecca Stepleman each claimed doubles and singles victories to pace the 21st-ranked Eagles over the Battling Bishops at the UMW Tennis Center. UMW (4–5) hosts Franklin & Marshall College on Saturday.