Thursday’s results

BASEBALL

UMW 6, Randolph-Macon 5: Burke Steifman and Cooper Fulton scored in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a 4-4 game and Griffin Graham (1–0) made the lead hold as the Eagles defeated the visiting Yellow Jackets at Dickinson Stadium.

Fulton scored an additional run and Xavier Herring and Jonathan Sedmak both drove in a pair of runs with multiple hits for UMW (10–5), who host Rutgers–Camden University for a twinbill on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E RMC 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 10 1 UMW 0 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 X 6 9 3

COLIN CASEY, Jacob Lawler (4), Patrick Routsis (6), Sam Slevin (8) and Lincoln Lubsen. Justin Ritz, GRIFFIN GRAHAM (5), Ryan Dudak (7), Ty Lowe (8) and Mike Dennis.

SOFTBALL UMW 2–3, Bridgewater 3–5: Emma Schieda doubled and drove in two runs and Bridget Laychak had two hits, but UMW got swept by homestanding Bridgewater in a nonconference road doubleheader. Caitlyn Burch (5–1) took her first loss in the opener.

UMW (9–3) will visit Mary Baldwin University at noon for another twinbill on Saturday.

Wednesday’s results

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UMW 11, Stevenson 6: Katie Blair, Maya Koebke and Erin Steinberg each posted the hat trick with three goals apiece to pace the visiting Eagles to a fiive-goal win over the Mustangs.

The Eagles led in shots on goal (21–13) and ground balls (14–12). Cailyn Tripp made seven saves in goal. The Eagles (5–1) host visiting Chicago University on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

MEN’S LACROSSE

DeSales 14, UMW 13: J.D. Nozemack scored six goals and an assist, but the Eagles dropped a closely fought battle with the visiting Bulldogs at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Eagles led in shots on goal (46–37) and in faceoffs won (21–10). But after a Nozemack goal after the Eagles a 12–11 lead with a little over 12 minutes remaining, the Bulldogs scored three unanswered tallies and UMW couldn’t rally in the waning minutes.

Riley Green saved 11 shots in goal for the Eagles (3-3).