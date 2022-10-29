UMW roundup

Volleyballl: Jordan Lyons had 18 kills and 11 digs to help the Eagles shut out visiting Shenandoah University, posting a 25–8, 25–7, 25–14 victory in a doubleheader at Rosner Arena on Saturday.

Krista Rodgers posted 15 kills while Emily Flamm recorded 11. Lauren Foley made 19 assists and Brenna Campbell contributed 18.

The Eagles faced Marymount in the second game late. The Eagles (21–7) will be host school for the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament beginning Friday, with quarterfinals at 11 a.m.

Women’s soccer: Kaitlyn Venzen scored two goals to lead the Eagles to a 4–0 victory over visiting Bryn Mawr at the Battleground Athletic Conference.

Madison Bauserman got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a goal midway through the first half. Savannah Alexander then registered her own tally 5 minutes later off an assist from Macey Wissell. Venzen knocked in her goals in the second half to secure the UMW win.

Alley Holden had three saves in goal in the first half and three backups secured the net in the second frame. The Eagles led Bryn Mawr in shots on goal (28–5) and corner kicks (5–1)

The Eagles (10-4-4) begin play in the C2C tournament at Christopher Newport on Thursday.

Field hockey: The Eagles took their shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net as UMW dropped a 3–0 C2C clash to host Christopher Newport, closing out the regular season.

The Captains outshot the Eagles (30–12) and had more penalty corners (15–5). Bailey McNabb made 10 saves in goal for UMW.

The Eagles (5–12, 0–2) return to Newport News on Wednesday for a C2C semifinal.

— Staff reports