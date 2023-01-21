UMW roundup:

Da’Shawn Cook hit three 3-points en route to a 17-point effort in leading the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to a 65–45 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory over host Pratt in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday.

Zach Blue also drained a trio of 3-pointers while pulling down four rebounds and Cameron McCravy scored nine points as the Eagles opened up conference play with a convincing road victory.

The Eagles will remain in New York through the weekend, playing Yeshiva University on Sunday afternoon.

UMW (13–4, 1–0): Cameron McCravy 9, Greg Rowson 5, Emmanuel Aghayere 5, Da’Shawn Cook 17, Zach Blue 9, Gabe Wilson 6, Dorian Davis 8, Devin Johnson 2, Andrew Rowson 2, Patrick Smedley 2, 25 4-6 65.

Pratt (5–14, 0–1): Aaron Nisbitt 5, Cameron Hatcher 8, Daniel Golub 8, Lucas Zamboni 5, Ace Bibbs 8, Sebastion Roda 8, John Wang 1, Noah Rasmussen 2. 15 11-17 45.

Halftime: UMW 29–21. Three-pointers: UMW 11 (Cook 3, Blue 3, Wilson 2, Davis 2, G. Rowson), Pratt 4 (Roda 2, Golub, Zamboni). Rebounds: UMW 25 (Aghayere 4, Blue 4), Pratt 30 (Golub 8).

Friday’s results

Swimming: The Eagles’ men and women teams each totaled 193 points in defeating host Marymount University.

Margie Jones posted wins in the women’s 50-yard freestyle (25.92) and the 50-yard butterfly (27.96), helping the Eagle women earn a 193-69 victory. Jenny Thompson triumphed in the 100-yard freestyle (57.91) and the 400 individual medley (4.49.97).

Preston Trevy claimed victories in the men’s 100-yard freestyle (49.69) and the 50-yard butterfly (24.13) as the Eagle men rolled to a 193-68 victory.

Indoor track: Maddie Phillips and Rajai Walton delivered first-place performances for the Eagles at the Virginia Wesleyan Marlin Invitational on Friday.

Phillips claimed the women’s pole vault by clearing the pole at 8 feet, 11.5 inches. Walton won the men’s high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 5.5 inches.