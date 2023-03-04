Saturday's result

BASEBALL

UMW 7, Keystone 6: Xavier Herring had two hits and scored three times while Brendan McComber (3–0) struck out 11 to help the Eagles (8–5) defeat the Giants in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

McComber limited Keystone to three runs on six hits and three walks over 7 2/3 innings. He benefit from the Giants' sloppiness, as five Keystone errors led to all seven UMW runs. The teams will play again Sunday as UMW (8–5) wraps up its spring break series.

Friday's results

BASEBALL

Eastern Nazarene 8-5, UMW 3-18: Jonathan Sedmark and Bobby Ayscue each drove in three runs as the Eagles' offense erupted in an 18–5 rout of the Crusaders in the nightcap of a twinbill in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ty Lowe struck out eight to earn his first victory of the season.

In the opener, Luke Guerzon and Andrew Gerhardt drove in runs in the Eagles' 8–3 loss.

MEN'S TENNIS

UMW 7, UC Santa Cruz 2: Brock Ladehoff and Peter Leese each won their doubles and singles matches to lead the 18th-ranked Eagles past the Banana Slugs in a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory in Claremont, Calif. The Eagles (4–2) host Washington & Lee on Friday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 10, UMW 6: Katie Blair scored four goals for the Eagles, but the host Maroon broke open a close game with three fourth-quarter scores to earn the nonconference victory. Cailyn Tripp had 13 saves in goal for UMW (4–1), which next visits Stevenson University on Wednesday.