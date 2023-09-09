Elyass Fekrat broke open a 1–1 tie with a second-half goal off a feed from Diego Guzman and the fourth-ranked University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team defeated Hobart 2-1 on Saturday.

Josh Kirkland scored a first-half goal off a Carter Berg assist. The Eagles led in shots (18–5) and corner kicks (6–5). Freddy Rogers had two saves in goal.

UMW (3–0) continues its weekend series in Maryland on Sunday with an afternoon match against Lycoming College.

Saturday’s results

FIELD HOCKEY

Bryn Mawr 2, UMW 1 (2OT): Lauren Boucher scored a first-quarter goal off Caroline Porter assist to give the Eagles an early lead, but the homestanding Owls tied the contest in the third quarter and won in double-overtime.

The Eagles led in shots (15–8) and penalty corners (11–7). Bailey McNabb made five saves in goal but took the loss, UMW’s first of the season.

The Eagles (3–1) visit the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

UMW 3, Stevenson 0/UMW 3, Scranton 0: The Eagles posted a sweep over two visiting teams at Ron Rosner Arena.

Chloe Crosen had 12 kills to lead the Eagles over the visiting Mustangs in the first match. Jordan Lyons made 10 kills and recorded 14 digs while Lauren Foley had 16 assists for UMW. Set scores were 25–25, 25–8, 25–21.

Lyons had 14 kills against the Royals in a 25–15, 25–24, 25–21. Hannah Livermon had 12 digs and Brooke Cunningham made 15 assists.

The Eagles (6-0) travel to Rowan College for a Tuesday night match.

Friday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

UMW 3, DeSales 0: Jordan Lyons had 17 kills and nine digs while Bryanna Miller contributed 10 kills, 11 digs and five service aces to pace the visiting and No. 22 Eagles at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md. Set scores were 25–8, 25–9, 25–17.

Hannah Livermon made 10 digs and Lauren Foley distributed 24 assists for the Eagles.