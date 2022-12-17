UMW: Rowson, Cook lead Eagles over Randolph in men's basketball

Men's basketball: Greg Rowson scored 21 points and Da'Shawn Cook contributed 19 points as the Eagles rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Randolph College 74–67 on Saturday at Ron Rosner Arena.
Dorian Davis added 15 points for UMW, which next begins play in the Randolph-Macon College Holiday Tournament, starting Monday against Stockton in Ashland.
Randolph (3–8): Landon Wagoner 5, Jerry Goodman 20, Danny Bickey 25, Kyle Ferguson 3, Myron Williams 4, Ty Clingerman 2, Cole Perry 5, Hunter Verling 2, Micha Crider 1. 23 7-9 67
UMW (7–1): Andrew Rowson 5, Greg Rowson 21, Emmanuel Aghayere 8, Da'Shawn Cook 19, Zach Blue 6, Dorian Davis 15. 25 16-22 74
Halftime: Randolph 34-22. Three-point shot: Randolph 14 (Bickey 7, Goodman 4, Wagoner, Ferguson, Perry), UMW 8 (Davis 3, G. Rowson 2, A. Rowson, Cook, Blue). Rebounds: Randolph 37 (Bickey 7), UMW 35 (G. Rowson 7, Aghayere 7, Blue 7).
