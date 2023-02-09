Wednesday's results

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 64, Salisbury 53: Greg Rowson scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference road victory over the Sea Gulls. Da'Shawn Cook added 13 points as UMW won a defensive struggle.

The Eagles will play C2C leader Christopher Newport on Wednesday in Newport News.

UMW (17–6): Cameron McCravy 3, Greg Rowson 21, Emmanuel Aghayere 6, Da'Shawn Cook 13, Zack Blue 11, Dorian Davis 3, Andrew Rowson 3, Matias Prock 4. 24 11-14 64.

Salisbury (11–12): Jordan Oates 10, Brandon Craig 13, Brendan Davis 5, Greg Bloodsworth 12, Buddah Spencer 5, Kaiden Mines 2, Andrew Silver 3, Ryan Marshall 3. 17 11-14 53.

Halftime: UMW 33–25. Three-pointers: UMW 5 (Cook 2, McCravy, G. Rowson, Blue), Salisbury 8 (Oates 2, Bloodsworth 2, Davis, Spencer, Silver, Marshall). Rebounds: UMW 31 (Blue 9), Salisbury 30 (Craig 8).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UMW 91, Hood 49: Jordan Carpenter scored 20 points, Keagan Schwab hit three 3-pointers en route to a 17-point night and the Eagles had an easy time defeating the host Blazers in a nonconference game.

Megan Baxter scored 10 points as the Eagles took quick control, allowing the team to empty the bench. UMW will face a tougher task Wednesday when they play C2C leader and undefeated Christopher Newport on the Captains' home court.

UMW 29 20 29 13 — 91 Hood 7 13 11 18 — 49

UMW (19–4): Sydney Sherman 6, Jordan Carpenter 20, Keagan Schwab 17, Megan Baxter 10, Ashley Martin 7, Karissa Highlander 2, Sophia Pavlech 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 5, Adeline Riner 4, Grace Hare 3, Molly Sharman 6, Andrea Leftkowitz 4, Lexi Miller 5. 32 21-28 91.

Hood (4–18): Nyla Laniyonu 2, Kayla Watkins-Harvey 3, Na'Vaye Quarles 9, Tiffany Manning 9, Marlise Newsom 12, Olivia Frye 2, Lele Wright 12. 19 9-23 49.

Halftime: UMW 49–20. Three-pointers: UMW 6 (Schwab 3, Baxter, Dufrane, Hare), Hood 2 (Newsom, Wright). Rebounds: UMW 54 (Schwab 7, Martin 7, Dufrane 7), Hood 37 (Watkins–Harvey 7).