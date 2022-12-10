UMW: Schwab, Martin lead Eagles over Catholic in women's basketball

Women’s basketball
UMW 76, Catholic 58: Keegan Schwab and Ashley Martin each scored 17 points to pace the Eagles over the Cardinals in a nonconference game Saturday.
Jordan Carpenter added 13 points and Elizabeth Dufrane 11 for the Eagles, who travel to N.C. Wesleyan on Wednesday.
UMW (9-1): Karissa Highlander 0, Jordan Carpenter 13, Keegan Schwab 17, Megan Baxter 17, Ashley Martin 5, Sydney Sherman 2, Sophia Pavlech 3, Elizabeth Dufrane 11, Adeline Riner 1, Molly Sharman 2, Lexi Miller 3, Releigh Weaver 2. 25 16-26 76.
Catholic: Rachel Bussanich 16, Erin Thompson 6, Anna Scoblick 3, Erin Doherty 18, Keegan Douglas 5, Sarah White 2, Kaleigh Beirne 2, Carley Mulvaney 6. 17 21-34 58.
Halftime: UMW 36–31. Three-point shots: UMW 10 (Schwab 3, Dufrane 3, Baxter 2, Pavlech, Miller), Catholic 3 (Doherty 2, Bussanich). Rebounds: UMW 28 (Carpenter 4), Catholic 38 (Bussanich 8).