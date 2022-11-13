UMW: Schwab, Martin lead Eagles past Bullets in women's basketball

Women’s basketball: Keagan Schwab scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds while Ashley Martin netted 10 and rebound five as the Eagles defeated Gettysburg 53–49 at the Randolph–Macon Tournament in Ashland.

The Eagles used a Martin two-pointer and a free throw from Molly Sherman coupled with two defensive stope to pull away from the Bullets in the final minutes.

UMW will face Mary Baldwin University on Saturday in Virginia Beach as part of the Virginia Wesleyan University Tournament.

UMW (3–0): Jordan Carpenter 8, Keegan Schwab 14, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 10, Sydney Sherman 8, Adeline Riner 4, Molly Sherman 7. 18 13-18 53.

Gettysburg: Caitlyn Priore 8, Alayna Arnolie 14, Mackenzie Szlosek 14, Emily Violante 9, Shinya Lee 4. 17 12-19 49.

Hafltime: 29-26. Three-point shot: UMW: 4 (Schwab 3, Martin), Gettysburg 3 (Szlosek 2, Arnolie). Rebounds: UMW 38 (Schwab 9), Gettysburg 42 (Priore 9).

SATURDAY’S RESULTSVOLLEYBALL: Jordan Lyons had seven kills and six digs to pace the Eagles, but UMW lost in three straight sets to visiting Johns Hopkins in the NCAA regional final. All three set scores were identical 25–20.

Chloe Crosen had eight kills while Caitlyn Burch had six kills. Lauren Foley contributed 18 assists and Hannah Livermon added 10 digs. The Eagles close out the season 26–8.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Greg Rowson scored seven points in the final minutes to help the visiting Eagles down host N.C. Wesleyan 64-61.

Roson totaled 26 points, going 10 for 12 on the free-throw line. Da’Shawn Cook and Dorian Davis had nine points apiece, while Daniel Peterson made six rebounds.

The Eagles host Randolph-Macon on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

UMW (2–0): Da’Shawn Cook 9, Zack Blue 7, Andrew Rowson 4, Greg Rowson 26, Daniel Peterson 2, Dorian Davis 9, Cameron McGravy 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 5. Totals: 20 17-23 64.

N.C. Wesleyan (1–): Brayden Dixon 6, Marquis Eskew 2, Khalid Chavis 14, Isaiah Lewis 20, Kyron Kelly 4, Austin Manley 11, Sal Young 4. Totals: 22 11-16 61.

Halftime: UMW 32–22. Three-point shot: UMW 7 (Cook 2, G. Rowson 2, Blue, A. Rowson, Davis), N.C. Wesleyan 6 (Manley 3, Dixon, Chavis, Lewis). Rebounds: UMW 32 (Peterson 6), N.C. Wesleyan 46 (Lewis 9).