UMW soccer: For chance to claim an NCAA championship, Eagles are willing to chill

The small talk, as it so often does, turned to the weather.

“I almost froze my mouth off during that Bowdoin game,” University of Mary Washington goalkeeper Griffin Hemmendinger joked while waiting for a recent workout to begin.

Last week, the Eagles overcame both frigid conditions and a pair of Division III men’s soccer powerhouses to emerge from an NCAA sectional final held in Amherst, Mass.

But Hemmendinger and his teammates are more than happy to deal with momentary discomfort if it means playing meaningful soccer in December. For the first time since 1997 and just the second time in program history, UMW has reached the NCAA Division III Final Four.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Eagles (13–4–4) will take the pitch at Donald J. Kerr Stadium in Salem, facing Williams College with a berth in the D-3 national championship game at stake.

“Since I was a freshman, our goal at the beginning of the season has been to get back to the Final Four where the team in 1997 did,” said senior Josh Kirkland, UMW’s leading scorer with 18 goals. “It’s always been talked about and discussed, but it’s kinda crazy that we’re actually here.”

While the Eagles were expected to contend in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference — they won the C2C tournament over rival Christopher Newport in penalty kicks — their NCAA tournament run has taken program outsiders by surprise.

A popular Division III soccer website pegged UMW’s win probability against Amherst at a whopping 0 percent. Even when the Eagles went ahead 2–0, most posters on the site’s message board remained convinced the lead wouldn’t stick.

“I think that it says a lot about their ability to not worry about the statistics,” UMW head coach Jason Kilby said. “With all due respect, we really don’t care.”

One stat Kilby is keen on: prior to this season, he’d never had a double-digit goal scorer during his 11-year tenure. The Eagles’ 2022 iteration has two. Besides Kirkland, sophomore Carter Berg has found the back of the net 10 times, including two tallies in a 10-second span during the Eagles’ 3–2 victory over Bowdoin in the Elite Eight.

The Eagles are 9–1–2 since getting a comeback victory over Catholic on Oct. 5. Three of Hemmendinger’s five clean sheets have come within the past month, while fellow fifth-year senior Jacob Kautzman anchors a back line that is playing with confidence.

UMW’s Final Four opponent might prove a tough nut to crack defensively. The Ephs (9–1–11) haven’t allowed a goal in their past three games. If the Eagles win, they’ll play for the program’s first national championship at noon Saturday.

“I don’t see any team in the country that can beat us with the stride we’ve hit,” Kirkland said. “We’re unbeatable in this moment.”