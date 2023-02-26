BASEBALL

UMW 4-11, Juniata 3-4: Eagles starters Brendan McComber and Jackson Myers each earned their second victories of the season against no defeats Sunday when they pitched UMW past visiting Juniata College at Dickinson Stadium. Myers recorded six strikeouts while McComber notched five.

Jacob Christenbury and Bobby Ayscue hit RBI doubles in the first game. Ryan Schwar doubled, singles and drove in three runs while Ty Lowe had two hits in the nightcap.

The Eagles (6-2) next play a series of games in Myrtle Beach, S.C., beginning Wednesday against Cabrini University.

Game 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Juniata 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 3 10 2

UMW 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 x 4 5 1

JACK DOVIDIO, Robbie Pliszka (6) and Joey Woodrow. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Eric McDaniel (7), Ty Lowe (7) and Mike Dennis

Game 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Juniata 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 11 4

UMW 0 3 1 4 2 1 0 0 x 11 9 1

DEREK GEHR, Ari Lonstein (3), Conner Rohm (4), Nic Flaherty (6), Connor Krahulec (8) and Joey Woodrow, Eric Soccio, Jace Irvin. JACKSON MYERS, Aaron Poon (6), John (Ketz) Murray (7), Noah Adcock-Howeth (8), Alex Kyte (9) and Andrew Gerhart, Hank Leighty.