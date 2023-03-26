SOFTBALL

UMW 1–4, Washington College 6–3: Brigid Ward scored the go-ahead run on a fielding error and the Eagles held the lead for a 4–3 victory in the second game of a Sunday road doubeheader with the Shorewomen. With the win, the Eagles manage to split the twinbill, having lost the opener 6–1.

Aminah Shakir had three hits, a run driven in and scored a run for UMW in the nightcap. Samantha Stuart went the distance to earn her second win, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

UMW (13–7) hosts Virginia Wesleyan University for a Tuesday doubleheader, starting at 3 p.m.

Game 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UMW 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 2 Washington Col. 0 0 0 2 0 4 x 6 7 2

CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda. BRYNN BALLIET and Lexie Witmer.

Game 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UMW 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 9 2 Washington Col. 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 8 5

SAMANTHA STUART and Erica Shoop. GEN KOZUB and Lexie Witmer.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UMW 9, Franklin & Marshall 0: The 21st-ranked Eagles got doubles and singles victories from Emily Beckner, Amanda Hagino, Hannah Kimmey, Abby Moghtader, Riley Smith and Rebecca Stepleman in blanking the Diplomats at the Hegmann Family Tennis Courts.

UMW (5–5) visits Denison University on Friday.