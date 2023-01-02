 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW women top Swarthmore

Jordan Carpenter scored 20 points in 22 minutes to lead the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team to a 65-31 romp over visiting Swarthmore Monday.

Carpenter added a game-high seven rebounds for the 23rd-ranked Eagles (12-2), and Ashley Martin scored 12 points. UMW outscored Swarthmore 23-6 in the third quarter to expand on a 10-point halftime lead.

The Eagles will host Johnson & Wales on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Swarthmore   7   10   68   —   31
Mary Washington  131423   15   —65

Swarthmore (4-5): Raven Richardson 4, Nora Wingfield 7, Kim Kockenmeister 8, Alyssa Hayashi 3, Carolina Lopez 0, Katelyn Becker 1, Anna Hansson 0, Emily Smith 2, Elisa Fiore 2, Jordana Sampson 0, Colleen Anderson 0, Harrison Anderson 4, Kaylah Jacques 0, Caroline Selinger 0. Totals: 12 5-10 31.    
Mary Washington (12-2): Jordan Carpenter 20, Karissa Highlander 0, Keagan Schwab 4, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 12, Molly Sharman 4, Lexi Miller 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 6, Sydney Sherman 4, Rileigh Weaver 0, Andrea Lefkowitz 4, Grace Hare 0, Adeline Riner 2, Sophia Pavlech 7. Totals: 28 6-7 65.   
Three-pointers: Swarthmore 2-10 (Kockenmeister 2); UMW 3-18 (Martin 2, Pavlech). Rebounds: Swarthmore 31 (Wingfield 6); UMW 46 (Carpenter 7).
