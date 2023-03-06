Winning two NCAA tournament games earned the University of Mary Washington women's basketball team another tough assignment: a third-round game at fourth-ranked Smith(Mass.).

The Eagles (24-6) will face Smith (28-1) in a regional semifinal game Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Northampton, Mass. Friday's winner will meet Trinity (Conn.) or Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday for a trip to the NCAA Division III final four in Dallas.

Making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, UMW defeated Roger Williams 69-60 and DeSales 75-69 last weekend in Center Valley, Pa. to advance to the Division III sweet 16.

Smith is on a 22-game win streak and has outscored its opponents by an average of 18 points per game.