UMW women's basketball: Christopher Newport at UMW

Women’s basketball
Christopher Newport 69, UMW 49: Jordan Carpenter recorded a double double 14 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team fell to top-ranked Christopher Newport on Wednesday night at Ron Rosner Arena.
Trailing 37–23 at halftime, the Eagles (14–3) mounted an 8–0 run to pull within six points, prompting Captains coach Bill Broderick to call timeout.
Keagan Schwab added nine points for the Eagles, who dropped their first home contest of the season.
CNU (15–0) responded with a run of its own to re-establish control, pushing the advantage to as many as 21 points late. Forward Anaya Simmons led the Captains with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
CNU 18 19 15 17 — 69
UMW 12 11 12 14 — 49
Christopher Newport (14-0): Hannah Kaloi 6, Anaya Simmons 18, Sondra Fan 9, Lauren Fortescue 11, Hailey Kellogg 6, Hannah Orloff 11, Alivia Giles 6, Ashley Steadman 2. 29 7-12 69.
UMW (14-2): Jordan Carpenter 14, Karissa Highlander 2, Keagan Schwab 9, Megan Baxter 5, Ashley Martin 4, Sydney Sherman 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 3, Adeline Riner 4, Molly Sharman 2, Lexi Miller 2. 16 15-20 49
Halftime: Christopher Newport 37-23. Three-point shot: Christopher Newport 4 (Kellogg, Fan, Fortescue), UMW 2 (Schwab, Dufrane). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 42 (Simmons 10), UMW 37 (Carpenter 12).