The University of Mary Washington women's basketball team coasted into the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Thursday night, powering past a out-manned Mount Mary University squad, 93–31.

The Eagles (21–5) actually trailed 5–0 in the game's opening minute before closing out the first quarter on a 28–0 run. In Friday's semifinals, UMW will face UC Santa Cruz at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Center. Top-seeded and top-ranked Christopher Newport will face Finlandia in the other semifinal at 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Dufresne had a team-high 17 points for the Eagles, who were able to rotate 14 players in the rout. Jordan Carpenter (15 points) and Keagan Schwab (13 points) rounded out a dominant offensive effort for the Eagles.

A late 3-pointer from Grace Hare gave UMW its highest point total of the past three seasons.

A year after going winless, Mount Mary (7–19) brought just six players on its trip from Milwaukee. Conference rookie of the year Deja Rivers leading the way with six points.