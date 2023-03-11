Elizabeth Dufrane hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but Smith (Mass.)'s Ally Yamada responded with one of her own at the overtime buzzer to lead the Pioneers to a 68–65 victory over Mary Washington Friday night in the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament third round.

Dufrane's shot capped a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback for the visiting Eagles (24–7), who trailed 14–2 early and 52–37 after three periods. Sidney Sherman scored six fourth-quarter points to help UMW rally.

Molly Sharman had a game-high 16 points for Mary Washington, which capped its best postseason run since reaching the 2012 elite eight. Keagan Schwab added 11 points and Ashley Martin and Sherman had 10 each.

Yamada had 15 points to lead fifth-ranked Smith (28–1), which played Trinity (Conn.) Saturday night for a spot in the Division III final four. Katelyn Picunka had 13 points and 18 rebounds.

1 2 3 4 OT F UMW 9 15 13 20 9 — 65 Smith 22 18 12 5 11 — 68

Mary Washington (24–7): Karissa Highlander 0, Jordan Carpenter 8, Keagan Schwab 11, Megan Baxter 2, Ashley Martin 10, Sydney Sherman 10, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elizabeth Dufrane 8, Molly Sharman 16, Andrea Lefkowitz 0, Lexi Miller 0, Rileigh Weaver 0. Totals: 25 11-18 65.

Smith (28–1): Katelyn Pickuncka 13, Morgan Morrison 12, Dashelle Gleisner 5, Jessie Ruffner 11, Amelia Clairmont 8, Jazmyn Washington 0, Selam Maher 2, Ally Yamada 15, Jane Loo 2, Cassidy Creager 0. Totals: 20 22-28 68.

Three-pointers: UMW 4–15 (Dufrane 2, Schwab, Martin); Smith 6–19 (Yamada 4, Gleissner, Ruffner). Rebounds: UMW 29 (Carpenter 8); Smith 46 (Pickunka 18).