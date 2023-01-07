 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW women's basketball: Struggling from 3-point line, Eagles work the paint to get past Johnson & Wales

  • 0

Women's basketball

UMW 57, Johnson & Wales 45: Jordan Carpenter went 10 for 14 from the floor, scoring 23 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in leading the Eagles past Johnson & Wales (N.C.) Saturday afternoon at the Anderson Center.

Elizabeth Dufrane scored 11 point and dished out seven assists while Keagan Schwab contributed eight points. UMW prevailed despite having an off-game on the perimeter, netting only one 3-pointer in 15 attempts.

The Eagles host Stevenson University on Monday at 6 p.m.

Johnson & Wales 10135 17 — 45
UMW 9 17 17 14 — 57

Johnson & Wales (8–4): Joyiah White 6, Aimee Evans 4, Tanaeschia Dorsey 16, Jordan Durant 4, Jayla Lovett 12, Makiya McDaniel 3.  19 6-7 45

UMW (12–2): Jordan Carpenter 23, Keagan Schwab 8, Megan Baxter 4, Ashley Martin 7, Sydney Sherman 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 11. 24 8-13 57.

Halftime: UMW 26–23. Three-point shot: Johnson & Wales 1 (Lovett), UMW 1 (Dufrane). Rebounds: Johnson & Wales 35 (White 9), UMW 52 (Carpenter 10).

Tags

