UMW women's basketball: Struggling from 3-point line, Eagles work the paint to get past Johnson & Wales

Women's basketball
UMW 57, Johnson & Wales 45: Jordan Carpenter went 10 for 14 from the floor, scoring 23 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in leading the Eagles past Johnson & Wales (N.C.) Saturday afternoon at the Anderson Center.
Elizabeth Dufrane scored 11 point and dished out seven assists while Keagan Schwab contributed eight points. UMW prevailed despite having an off-game on the perimeter, netting only one 3-pointer in 15 attempts.
The Eagles host Stevenson University on Monday at 6 p.m.
|Johnson & Wales
|10
|13
|5
|17
|—
|45
|UMW
|9
|17
|17
|14
|—
|57
Johnson & Wales (8–4): Joyiah White 6, Aimee Evans 4, Tanaeschia Dorsey 16, Jordan Durant 4, Jayla Lovett 12, Makiya McDaniel 3. 19 6-7 45
UMW (12–2): Jordan Carpenter 23, Keagan Schwab 8, Megan Baxter 4, Ashley Martin 7, Sydney Sherman 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 11. 24 8-13 57.
Halftime: UMW 26–23. Three-point shot: Johnson & Wales 1 (Lovett), UMW 1 (Dufrane). Rebounds: Johnson & Wales 35 (White 9), UMW 52 (Carpenter 10).