UMW women's basketball: Struggling from 3-point line, Eagles work the paint to get past Johnson & Wales

ATLANTA — Georgia’s defense was dominated by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud but made the final necessary stop in the final seconds of Saturday’s 42-41 victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Because of the stop, No. 1 Georgia will get a chance to defend its title against No. 3 TCU in the CFP Championship game Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California. ...