Captains top Eagles in C2C hockey semis

Christopher Newport scored two quick goals on the University of Mary Washington field hockey team and rolled to a 6–2 victory in the semifinals of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday in Newport News.

Sydney Keating scored a goal and posted an assist while Caperton Bierne also scored for the Eagles. Bailey McNabb had 15 saves in goal for UMW, which was outshot by the Captains (38–11) and had less penalty corners (11–4). The Eagles end their season with a 5–13 mark