Men's soccer: Josh Kirkland scored two first-half goals and the University of Mary Washington rolled to a 3–0 victory over St. Mary's College at the Battleground Athletic Complex on Wednesday.

Jordy Santana provided an insurance goal in the second half off an assist from Diego Guzman. Abel Luwis had an assist and Griffin Hemmendinger had two saves in goal. The Eagles (8–3–2) host Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference rival Christopher Newport for homecoming on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Field hockey: Emma Bernard posted the hat trick with three goals, propelling the Eagles to a 4–1 road victory over Juniata College in Pennsylvania.

Tied 1–1 heading to the fourth quarter, Bernard put the Eagles ahead for good with an unassisted tally 3 minutes in. She added another off a Sydney Keating assist, and Paige Stewart closed out Juniata with a goal, thanks to a pass from Ellie Heibling.

The Eagles lead in shots and penalty corners with identical 13–4 ratios. Bailey McNabb had two saves in goal. UMW (5–9) host Lynchburg College for homecoming on Saturday at noon.

Women's soccer: Eagles netminder Ally Holden made two saves on the day but one shot got past her and that was all host Christopher Newport needed to earn the 1–0 C2C victory in Newport News.

The Eagles led in shots (7–6) and each team had one corner kick. UMW (8–3–4, ) has the chance for payback when it hosts the Captains for homecoming Saturday at noon.

Volleyball: Trailing 0-2 in sets to host Averett, the Eagles rallied to knot up a nonconference match in Danville and force a decisive fifth set. But the Cougars regrouped to win by two points. Set scores were 22–25, 20–25, 25–19, 25–22, 13–15.

Jordan Lyons led the Eagles with 21 kills and 24 digs, while Sarah Moore made 12 kills and 17 digs. Lauren Foley had 22 assists. The Eagles (19–6) host Randolph–Macon College at Ron Rosner Arena on Friday at 6:30 p.m.