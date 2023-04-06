Thursday’s results

MEN’S SOCCER

Kirkland honored: University of Mary Washington senior forward Josh Kirkland was named to the D3socce.com All-America team this week.

Kirkland, a Richmond native, scored a team-high 18 goals and added three assists in 22 games, helping UMW reach the NCAA Division III Final Four. He netted four game-wining goals and was named Coast to Coast Conference offensive player of the year, as well as first-team all-region. He was previously named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III All-America team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UMW 6, Christopher Newport 3: Riley Smith and Emily Beckner won one match as doubles partners and then each posted singles victories to pace the Eagles over the Captains for a Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference victory in Newport News.

The 30th-ranked Eagles (6-8) next host Swarthmore College at noon Saturday.