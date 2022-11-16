UMW's Rowson shakes off two years' worth of rust

For Greg Rowson, the bad news kept coming in twos.

The standout University of Mary Washington basketball player had just recovered from a surgery to repair a torn labrum in one hip when he suffered a similar injury on the other side just before preseason practice began last fall.

So after the COVID-19 pandemic had canceled the entire 2020-21 season, Rowson now faced a second straight year on the sideline. That was tough to swallow—especially for a young player who’d enjoyed nothing but success.

“I’ll speak for myself. Missing a year with COVID was hard, very hard,” UMW coach Marcus Kahn said. “All of us were getting ramped back up and excited just to get back and play again, and he’s back at practice and watching. ... I know it was tough on him.”

Time, they say, heals all wounds. Finally, Rowson’s hips are medically sound.

And so far, he’s making the Eagles’ opponents uncomfortable.

Entering Wednesday night’s home game against Randolph-Macon, the nation’s top-ranked NCAA Division III team, Rowson was averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds through two contests. The 6-foot-6 Fairfax native scored the Eagles’ final eight points and finished with 26 in Saturday’s 64-61 victory at N.C. Wesleyan.

Not bad for a guy whose last competitive action had come during the Trump administration.

“I love this game. This past year has taught me how much I really do,” Rowson said. “ ... It’s hard to put it into perspective for other people but it was a long wait, through the whole COVID year, and there was no telling when I’d be back. It’s really been a lot of fun.”

The labrum is a ring of cartilage around the hip socket. Tearing it causes pain and severely restricts movement and flexibility.

Labrum tears aren’t exactly foreign to the Rowson family. Greg’s older brother suffered a similar injury while playing soccer at Washington & Lee University, so he knew recovery would take some time and effort.

That’s why Rowson’s diagnosis on the eve of practice last fall dampened Kahn’s enthusiasm for returning to the court. He faced a second straight year without the player who had been named Capital Athletic Conference rookie of the year in 2018-19 and first-team all-conference in 2019-20, averaging over 16 points per game each year.

The Eagles remained competitive without Rowson, finishing 16-9 and reaching the final of the new Coast To Coast Conference tournament. Senior Anias Saunders moving from point guard to the wing and earning all-conference honors to compensate for Rowson’s missed scoring.

But Saunders is now a student assistant coach, and Kahn was glad to welcome Rowson back this season, even if it came with a bit of trepidation.

“I was worried, because of the time off. After a year off, everyone has some rust. But he worked hard all summer ... and he’s a force in game,” Kahn said.

“He allows us to have, I think, a pretty tough mismatch in our favor. He’s 6-6, 6-7, you can post him up, and he can shoot well from outside, he can drive. He plays like a guard . As he proved on Saturday, when we need a basket, he can go get one for us.”

Unable to suit up last season, Rowson remained engaged in the program. He attended practices and sat on the bench during games, getting a new perspective.

It didn’t hurt that Andrew Rowson is a sophomore guard for the Eagles who followed his big brother south from Robinson High School.

“Getting to sit next to the coaches every game, hearing the way they’re interpreting what’s going on in the game, how they react to certain situations,” Greg Rowson said. “That’s really important, hopefully being a coach somewhere down the line, that’s really beneficial in the long run.”

It’s helped in the short term as well. Kahn said Rowson has returned as a more cerebral player, thanks to his graduate-level crash course in basketball strategy.

“I think he still looks scary,” Andrew Rowson said. “Having gotten viewer’s experience, I think he’s gotten more mature, and he’s maybe making better reads and better passes than he did two years ago.”

Added Kahn: “You can tell, on the offensive end, he’s looking for some of the things that we’ve talked about that in his first two years, he wasn’t. He was trying to be a pure scorer; now, I feel as though his game is a little more complete. He’s certainly working harder on the defensive end than he was before.”

Rowson took a moment before the Eagles’ opener at Lynchburg last Tuesday to soak in the journey back to the court, and the opportunity ahead.

“Honestly, it wasn’t until that first game, being there and realizing, ‘Hey, I can do what I used to do,’ “ he said. “It definitely took a few months to trust that my body was better. That’s a different thing—your body telling you your body’s better and actually feeling it.”

Rowson is spending his fifth year on UMW’s campus. Because the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, he could return in 2023-24 as a grad student, if he chooses.

He said he’ll wait until after the season to consider his options, but Kahn already has a sales pitch in the back of his mind.

“I’m sure when the season is over, I’ll put more of a full-court press on him,” Kahn said. “Maybe it works in reverse now; maybe his younger brother can help recruit him back.”