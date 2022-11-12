VHSL Class 5 field hockey semifinal: Late goal lifts Nansemond River over Stafford

All along, both sides sensed that Saturday’s Class 5 field hockey state semifinal likely would be decided by who scored first.

For most of the afternoon, it seemed that goal might never come. Stafford’s defense valiantly rebuffed Nansemond River’s scoring chances despite a 7–1 disadvantage in corners and deficits in field position and possession.

Finally, Kaleigh Bibbo poked home a rebound with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter, allowing the Warriors to escape with a 1–0 victory and advance to their first VHSL state final. Nansemond River (18–1) will face Frank Cox/Riverside Sunday at Courtland High School.

Bibbo’s goal was only the seventh allowed all season by the Indians (20–2), who fell in the semifinals for the second straight year.

“Our defense has been really gritty,” Stafford coach Bryce Barnes said. “They did whatever they could to keep the ball out.”

The Indians did that for nearly 54 minutes in a game that was moved to Courtland due to a power outage at Massaponax High School.

Stafford goalie Addison Kahn stop the Warriors’ initial drive on the game-winner. But Bibbo got her stick on the ball in a scrum and put it past Kahn.

“Just going all out to the ball,” Nansemond River coach Ali Dize/Ray Brown said of the play. “Just putting the ball in play and getting momentum on our side. Just finishing.”

Said Barnes: “They just made a good play. Our goalie made a great stop on the first shot, but (Bibbo) was in good position.”

Largely unaccustomed to trailing, the Indians turned up the pressure in the final minutes, but couldn’t produce the equalizer.

Stafford said farewell to five seniors, including Commonwealth District player of the year Camryn DeLeyva and midfielder Skylar Duffy, who has signed with American University.

“I’m super proud of this team,” Barnes said. “The seniors had big shoes to fill. I’m so excited to see them go play at the next level.”