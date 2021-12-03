STEVE DeSHAZO: Poindexter is the logical choice for Virginia's football coaching vacancy

His defensive acumen would come in handy for a program that allowed 31.8 points per game this season (even factoring in shutouts of William & Mary and Duke). Virginia desperately needs upgrades in talent and schemes, and Poindexter--a coordinator at Purdue, UConn and Penn State--has a strong track record in that regard.

That means recruiting, and it's the second (and more important) reason to hire Poindexter: competing again for the state's top prospects.

After six years, Bronco Mendenhall left Virginia's program in far better shape than he found it. But the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech just once, and he will leave with a losing record (36-38) regardless of any bowl outcome. His loyalty to the assistants he brought with him from BYU became a liability when the defense imploded this season.

What's more, the Cavaliers were rarely in the running for any of the state's top high school prospects during his tenure. The same could be said of the Hokies while Justin Fuente was in charge. Neither coach had ties to the commonwealth before arriving, and never developed the relationships with state high school coaches that fueled their programs' glory days under Frank Beamer and Welsh, respectively.