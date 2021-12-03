STEVE DeSHAZO: Poindexter is the logical choice for Virginia's football coaching vacancy

Brent Pry was a logical and inspired choice as Virginia Tech's new football coach. For Virginia, there's an even more obvious candidate for its unexpected vacancy.
Anthony Poindexter shared an office with Pry this fall as Penn State's co-defensive coordinator. Carla Williams has already called to gauge his interest in running his alma mater's program, according to a source.
Today's state high school players weren't even born when Poindexter was terrorizing opposing offenses as an All-America safety for the Cavaliers from 1994-97, but you can bet most of their coaches remember him.
Poindexter was one of George Welsh's favorite players, and likely would be on Virginia's football Mount Rushmore. He didn't have Sean Taylor's size, but there were similarities in their aggressive, hard-hitting styles.
If not for a gruesome knee injury he suffered during his senior year (after passing up the chance to turn pro early), Poindexter likely would have been a first-round draft pick and a Pro Bowler. Instead, he became a seventh-round choice and lasted just three NFL seasons (winning a Super Bowl Bowl with the Ravens) before becoming a coach.
Like Pry, he has paid his dues, with 18 years as a college assistant (the first 10 at Virginia), and seems ready for a corner office.
And Virginia needs him, for two important reasons.
His defensive acumen would come in handy for a program that allowed 31.8 points per game this season (even factoring in shutouts of William & Mary and Duke). Virginia desperately needs upgrades in talent and schemes, and Poindexter--a coordinator at Purdue, UConn and Penn State--has a strong track record in that regard.
That means recruiting, and it's the second (and more important) reason to hire Poindexter: competing again for the state's top prospects.
After six years, Bronco Mendenhall left Virginia's program in far better shape than he found it. But the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech just once, and he will leave with a losing record (36-38) regardless of any bowl outcome. His loyalty to the assistants he brought with him from BYU became a liability when the defense imploded this season.
What's more, the Cavaliers were rarely in the running for any of the state's top high school prospects during his tenure. The same could be said of the Hokies while Justin Fuente was in charge. Neither coach had ties to the commonwealth before arriving, and never developed the relationships with state high school coaches that fueled their programs' glory days under Frank Beamer and Welsh, respectively.
(That vacuum also coincided with James Madison's planned rise to FBS status and the improved fortunes of Liberty and VMI, fueled largely by native sons.)
Penn State (where Pry worked for eight years and Poindexter one) and North Carolina have snatched away far more of the state's prospects than the Hokies or Cavaliers lately.
Pry secured North Stafford's Devyn Ford for the Nittany Lions, and UNC just got a commitment from stud offensive lineman Zach Rice of Liberty Christian in Poindexter's home town of Lynchburg. Rice had the Cavaliers in his final five; he might have been persuaded to stay in state had Poindexter been in charge.
It would be exciting to see the Hokies and Cavaliers reclaim their places at the front of the line in state recruiting. With their connections and work ethic, Pry and Poindexter would give their schools a fighting chance.
Penn State coach James Franklin wouldn't be pleased to see his top two defensive assistants leave within a week, but that's the nature of the coaching carousel.
Any head coach (especially a first-timer) needs a strong staff. But Virginia's offensive coaches did a remarkable job this season, and if record-setting junior quarterback Brennan returns, the Cavaliers should be just as explosive in 2022.
Virginia can't afford to dawdle, not with the NCAA's early signing date on Dec. 15. And with nearly a dozen Power 5 positions open, the Cavaliers won't be able to outbid schools with deeper pockets for hot commodities like Cincinnati's Luke Fickell or Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell.
There may be other worthy candidates, and there's no guarantee that Poindexter can be as successful as a coach as he was as a player. But it makes perfect sense (especially now) to bring him back to his alma mater, reinvigorate the fan base and reconnect to the state's high schools.
The Hokies, already a step ahead of Virginia, made a similar move with Pry. If the Cavaliers don't match it, they risk falling even further behind.
