STEVE DeSHAZO: Fuente couldn't sustain strong first impressions

Fuente’s shortcomings were many.

He and his staff signed few of the commonwealth’s top high school stars, who used to fuel Beamer’s empire but now often head out of state with only a cursory visit (if that) to Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In an era when the transfer portal seems to have a revolving door, Fuente lost more players than most (43, according to an ESPN.com report).

Players leave every school for many reasons: homesickness, lack of playing time or simply a bad fit. But losing that many means the Hokies either whiffed on a lot of recruits or failed to develop them after they arrived.

Fuente wasn’t honest about his flirtation with Baylor when the Bears had a job opening. He also presided over the end of Tech’s 27-year bowl streak in 2010 and its first loss to rival Virginia in 16 years in 2019 (although the Hokies regained the Commonwealth Cup last year). And he never got back to the title game in a league that, outside of Clemson, hasn’t had a sniff of national prominence.

Most damning, though, was the lack of production from a coach known for his offensive acumen. The Hokies rank 98th out of 130 FBS teams in total yards per game and 96th in scoring. They have thrown 12 touchdown passes all season; Hendon Hooker, who transferred out, has 22 himself at Tennessee.