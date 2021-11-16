STEVE DeSHAZO: Fuente couldn't sustain strong first impressions

First impressions are nice. But as Justin Fuente (like so many other coaches) discovered, they take you only so far.
Fuente made an immediate splash in Blacksburg, reaching the Atlantic Coast Conference title game in his first season as Virginia Tech’s football coach in 2016. He appeared to be the face of a new generation of offensive-minded coaches, and Whit Babcock looked like a genius for hiring him to succeed the legendary Frank Beamer.
But Fuente inherited most of the standouts on that squad from Beamer, and he never sufficiently restocked the roster as the victories decreased in each subsequent season.
Pandemic-induced financial concerns made it difficult for Babcock to make a coaching change last December. Given a reprieve (and an ultimatum) for the 2021 season, Fuente again got off to a promising start when the Hokies upset 10th-ranked North Carolina in their opener.
That goodwill, too, was squandered with several moribund performance and a three-game home losing streak. Hokie Nation was on the verge of mutiny, so Fuente’s career ended Tuesday with two games left in Tech’s latest unsatisfying season (at a reported cost of an $8.75 million buyout).
Some schools would build a statue for a coach who went 43-31 with four bowl appearances. The Hokies want (and believe they deserve) more.
Fuente’s shortcomings were many.
He and his staff signed few of the commonwealth’s top high school stars, who used to fuel Beamer’s empire but now often head out of state with only a cursory visit (if that) to Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In an era when the transfer portal seems to have a revolving door, Fuente lost more players than most (43, according to an ESPN.com report).
Players leave every school for many reasons: homesickness, lack of playing time or simply a bad fit. But losing that many means the Hokies either whiffed on a lot of recruits or failed to develop them after they arrived.
Fuente wasn’t honest about his flirtation with Baylor when the Bears had a job opening. He also presided over the end of Tech’s 27-year bowl streak in 2010 and its first loss to rival Virginia in 16 years in 2019 (although the Hokies regained the Commonwealth Cup last year). And he never got back to the title game in a league that, outside of Clemson, hasn’t had a sniff of national prominence.
Most damning, though, was the lack of production from a coach known for his offensive acumen. The Hokies rank 98th out of 130 FBS teams in total yards per game and 96th in scoring. They have thrown 12 touchdown passes all season; Hendon Hooker, who transferred out, has 22 himself at Tennessee.
Fuente essentially had been a dead man walking ever since a lackluster 28-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 16. Changing now allows Babcock a head start in finding Fuente’s successor, but with six other Power 5 conference vacancies, the competition will be fierce.
This is still a good job--although not quite as attractive as it was six years ago. Tech has competitive facilities and a rabid (if sometimes fickle) fan base. It’s easy to forget that Beamer’s record in his final four seasons was 29-23 and that his string of 13 10-win seasons in 17 years may never be duplicated.
So who should replace Fuente?
There will be calls for Beamer’s son Shane, a Tech graduate who has done an admirable job in his first season as a head coach, at South Carolina. But he arguably would be taking a career step down in returning to his alma mater--and into almost a no-win situation. Legacies (like sequels) rarely end as well as the original. Basketball scions John Thompson III (Georgetown), Pat Knight (Texas Tech) and Joey Meyer (DePaul) enjoyed success in the ample footsteps of their hall of fame fathers, but their tenures all ended with pink slips.
This will be a crucial hire for Babcock, who has a good track record. When Buzz Williams parlayed basketball success for a new job at Texas A&M, Babcock resisted the urge to hire a hot young assistant and chose native son Mike Young, who built a strong program over time at Wofford. That move looks inspired.
Babcock needs the equivalent of Pete Clawson, who has won at every stop and has Wake Forest atop the ACC. It’s highly unlikely that Clawson would change jobs within the ACC (even for a school with a bigger budget), but he provides a template.
Hugh Freeze has reinvigorated Liberty, but he brings baggage from his tenure at Mississippi. Marshall’s Charles Huff, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell and Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier all have resumes similar to Fuente’s from six years ago. Kurt Cignetti has maintained James Madison’s high standards as the Dukes prepare to move up to the FBS level, and Scott Wachenheim has done the unthinkable: winning at VMI. He also espouses a pass-happy offense.
Hokie Nation will eagerly await the decision that carries a lot of weight for Babcock. Whomever he chooses, though, will need time to turn things around. As Fuente proved, first impressions don’t always last.
