Women's basketball: Odyssey could bring Austin home to Mystics in WNBA draft

She left the familiarity of her native area to improve her all-around game. Now, the progress Shakira Austin made at the University of Mississippi may well bring her back home.

The WNBA holds its annual draft on Monday, and Austin, a 6-foot-5 Fredericksburg native, is widely regarded as the No. 3 prospect. The team that happens to hold the third pick happens to be the Washington Mystics, who traded away the first overall selection to the Atlanta Dream last week.

If the Mystics do choose Austin, she’ll get to play 50 miles from her home—and not far from where she finished her high school career (at Montrose Christian Academy) and spent her first two college seasons (at the University of Maryland).

Austin originally starred at James Monroe High School and helped Colonial Forge win the 2016 Class 6 state championship before transferring to Montrose. There and at Maryland, she spent most of her time with her back to the basket, as traditional centers do.

But she wanted to show off her other skills, so Austin transferred to Ole Miss after the 2019–20 season. And it paid off.

“Kira has grown tremendously,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee–McCuin said in a recent telephone interview. “She’s probably one of the best skill players coming out of this year’s draft. What makes her special is that she’s 6–5 and she’s got all that.

“She’s competitive, she’s electric, she can guard multiple positions, and her best basketball is ahead of her.”

That’s saying something, because Austin earned All-America honorable mention from just about every organization that bestows such honors this past season.

She led the Rebels (23–9) to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007, averaging team-high totals of 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game. She was named first-team all-Southeastern Athletic Conference for the second straight season and became one of only seven active Division I female players with 1,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds (including her statistics from Maryland).

With the Terps, Austin was best known for her defensive prowess; she set a school single-season record with 89 blocked shots as a freshman in 2018–19. But she wanted to develop her offensive skills, and she found that opportunity with the Rebels, who had gone winless in SEC play in 2019–20.

“Going to a school like Ole Miss that had zero conference wins and really turning that program around, I feel like the lessons I learned there will carry over to any team,” Austin said in a video interview with the WNBA’s website. “I’ve learned to really uplift people and really bring out the best in myself, and I think that will translate [well] to the league.”

When she saw Austin’s name in the NCAA transfer portal, “I first thought was ‘I can’t get her,’ “ McPhee–McCuin said. “But I did, and I’m happy about that.

“If you watch us, she can bring the ball up the floor. At Maryland, she mainly played with her back to the basket. She didn’t have the freedom she has here. ... She brought spice and a winning mentality to the program. Just watching her grow has been fun.”

The WNBA’s official website cites six different mock drafts. Each lists Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard as the likely top choice, now to Atlanta, with Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith projected to go second, to Indiana.

All six rate Austin at No. 3.

Austin will be in New York for the draft, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. She will become only the second Fredericksburg-area player drafted by the WNBA. The first was current Stafford High School coach Chay Shegog, who was chosen 21st overall by the Connecticut Sun in 2012 and played primarily in Europe.

If the Mystics do select Austin, she will be joining a veteran team that struggled with injuries to former MVP Elena Della Donne and standout guard Alysha Clark. Both are expected to return for the 2022 season, which begins May 6.

The Mystics may not need immediate major contributions from whomever they choose. That could give Austin time to adjust to the physical and mental challenge of professional basketball without the stress of high expectations.

“I think she can go anywhere from 1 through 5,” McPhee–McCuin said. “I think she’ll go 1, 2 or 3. It just depends on what people need. If they need someone that can come in right away and provide offense, she can do that. If they need someone who can develop and learn, she can do that, too. She can do a little bit of everything.”

