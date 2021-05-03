College notebook: Koepfinger, Vollbrecht lead area medal haul

Local athletes brought home a medal haul from weekend track and field conference championship meets.
At the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet in Lynchburg, Roanoke junior
- Hannah Koepfinger
- (King George) set a school record in winning the women’s 400 hurdles (1:03.96) and was third in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and fifth in the long jump (17–1 3/4) and javelin (99–2).
Shenandoah sophomore John Kindig (Courtland) swept the men’s shot put (46–9 1/4) and hammer (167–6), with Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) winning the discus (147–9) and finishing third in the shot (40–10 1/2). Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the men’s 110 hurdles (15.00).
And Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) won the women’s 800 meters (2:19.43), helping the Hornets sweep the team titles.
At the Atlantic 10 meet in Fairfax, VCU junior
- Jaekob Vollbrecht
(Courtland) set a school record in winning the men’s discus (177–2) and placed second in the shot (56–6) and third in the hammer (182–10). George Mason freshman
- Micah Harris
(Colonial Forge) was runner-up in the 800 (1:50.29), and VCU senior
- Lauren Graves
- (Mountain View) was fourth in the women’s pole vault (11–8).
- Colonial Forge grads Jonathan Gray and
- Johnnie Walker helped VMI win the men’s 1,600 relay (3:12.99) at the Southern Conference championships in Culhowhee, N.C. Walker also placed third in the 400 (48.28).
- Christopher Newport junior Alexis Smith (Colonial Forge) won the women’s 3,000 steeplechase (11:27.70) at Saturday’s Coast 2 Coast Conference meet in Salisbury, Md. Sophomore teammate
- Mae Savoie (Colonial Forge) was runner-up in both the 800 (2:25.02) and 1,500 (4:49.72).
- Waynesburg (Pa.) sophomore Aubrey Wingeart (King George) was second in the women’s 10,000 (39.59.66) and third in the 5,000 (18:42.76) at last weekend’s Presidents Athletic Conference championships in Bethany W.Va.
- Norfolk State senior Malika Pride (North Stafford) placed second in the women’s 400 (54.45) and freshman
- Isaac Haywood (Louisa) placed fifth in the men’s triple jump (48–6) at Saturday’s University of Virginia Grand Prix.
FOOTBALL
Senior safety
- M.J. Hampton
- (Stafford) made a career-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble in James Madison’s 34–21 FCS playoff quarterfinal victory over North Dakota Sunday night. The Dukes (7–0) will visit Sam Houston in Saturday’s semifinals.
- Sophomore defensive end Chase McGowan (North Stafford) registered a sack Sunday in Delaware’s 20–14 victory over Jacksonville State, propelling the Blue Hens (7–0) into a semifinal date with top-seeded South Dakota Saturday.
- VMI sophomore safety Josh Sarratt (Colonial Forge) announced over the weekend that he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after posting 52 tackles (fourth-most on the team) and two interceptions this spring.
- Quarterback Jason Brown hit fellow Chancellor grad
- E.J. Jenkins with an 11-yard touchdown pass in South Carolina’s recent spring game after the pair transferred from St. Francis (Pa.).
William & Mary’s
- Ryan Childress
(North Stafford) and
- Trey Watkins
(Massaponax), JMU’s
- Liam Kauthen
(Colonial Forge), Towson’s
- D’Ago Hunter
(Eastern View) and Villanova’s
- Trajan Anderson
- (Massaponax) all earned spots on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, which required a 3.0 grade-point average for the 2020 fall semester.
BASEBALL
VCU freshman right-hander
- Mason Delane
- (Colonial Beach) was named Atlantic 10 co-pitcher of the week Monday after striking out eight in five innings in Sunday’s 11–2 win over George Mason.
VMI senior
- Jacob Menders
- (Mountain View) won his third straight start, striking out eight in Saturday’s 9–5 win at The Citadel.
Sophomore outfielder
- Trendon Craig
- (Washington & Lee) homered in each game and went 4 for 9 with five runs scored in Louisburg (N.C.)’s doubleheader sweep of Catawba Valley Community College Saturday.
Sophomore
- Carson Bell
- (Washington & Lee) went a combined 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in James Madison’s doubleheader sweep of Saint Joseph’s Sunday.
- Colonial Beach native Kam Smith went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs in Northern Illinois’ 11–2 win over Akron Saturday.
- Freshman Tristan McAllister (Stafford) was 3 for 4 and scored three runs in Patrick Henry Community College’s 13–4 victory over Guilford Tech Saturday.
- King (Tenn.) senior Austin Meyer (North Stafford) was named second-team all-Conference Carolina after batting .390 with a .504 on-base percentage, third-best in the league. He had a 20-game hitting streak.
SOFTBALL
Sophomore
- Hannah Marsteller
- (Riverbend) went 7 for 12 with seven RBIs in Shippensburg (Pa.)’s season-ending four-game series with West Chester to set a school single-season record with 64 RBIs. She hit 18 home runs (also a school mark) and batted .500 in 2021.
- Sophomore Alexi Benson (Riverbend) pitched a 10-inning complete game, striking out six, in Mercy (N.Y.)’s 2–1 win over Bridgeport Wednesday.
Mount Olive (N.C.) senior pitcher
- Mallory Ratcliff
- (Riverbend) was named second-team all-Conference Carolinas after going 14–7 with a 3.22 ERA.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah junior
- Kelsey Jones
(Courtland) was named ODAC offensive player of the year after notching 12 goals and six assists. Lynchburg senior defender
- Alexis Brown
(Eastern View) joined her on the all-ODAC first team. Shenandoah freshman defender
- Kylee Tuebner
(Chancellor) was voted to the second team, and Bridgewater junior defender
- Claire Ashley
- (Eastern View) made the third team.
SWIMMING
George Mason senior
- Dylan Peck
(Chancellor) won the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (53.64) and placed second in the 200 breast (2:00.57) and third in the 200 IM (1:47.21) at the recent A-10 championships, Teammate
- Luke Durocher
- (Riverbend) was seventh in the 200 butterfly (1:48.87). eighth in the 100 fly (48.95), and won the 100 back consolation final in a time (48.82) that would have placed fifth in the championship final.
LACROSSE
Catholic senior
- Anna Maupin
- (Colonial Forge) was named first-team all-Landmark Conference. She has scored 14 goals for the Cardinals (9–0) entering this weekend’s NCAA Division III tournament.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443