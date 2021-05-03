College notebook: Koepfinger, Vollbrecht lead area medal haul

Local athletes brought home a medal haul from weekend track and field conference championship meets.

At the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet in Lynchburg, Roanoke junior

Hannah Koepfinger

(King George) set a school record in winning the women’s 400 hurdles (1:03.96) and was third in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and fifth in the long jump (17–1 3/4) and javelin (99–2).

Shenandoah sophomore John Kindig (Courtland) swept the men’s shot put (46–9 1/4) and hammer (167–6), with Bridgewater junior Peter Fulton (Mountain View) winning the discus (147–9) and finishing third in the shot (40–10 1/2). Virginia Wesleyan senior Landry Moffo (North Stafford) won the men’s 110 hurdles (15.00).

And Lynchburg senior Jackie Wilson (Fredericksburg Christian) won the women’s 800 meters (2:19.43), helping the Hornets sweep the team titles.

At the Atlantic 10 meet in Fairfax, VCU junior

Jaekob Vollbrecht