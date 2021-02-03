JOEY LoMONACO: With NCAA Football's return, it's (not just) in the game

I always wondered why there weren’t any names.

That omission was the only blemish on what was, to me, an otherwise-perfect video game. Sure, I could juke my friends and the CPU into oblivion on NCAA Football 2005. But I wasn’t controlling Reggie Bush, but rather “RB #5”, who just happened to bear an uncanny resemblance to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

A few years later on NCAA ‘07, no one was stopping West Virginia’s duo of QB #5 and RB #10.

At the time, I didn’t overthink it. The NCAA Football series had it all: a Dynasty mode into which one could sink hours and core gameplay that put it at the top of the heap for football sims. Round-robin tournaments were a fixture at sleepovers for us ‘90s kids (I’m 30, with a toddler, for reference) and online play, while laggy, was just coming into vogue.

The game (and its Madden NFL counterpart) was also an underrated educational tool, familiarizing an entire generation of gamers with football concepts such as the speed option or QB spy that were previously only privy to players or coaches.

By the time I was in eighth grade, I knew how to read whether a defensive end was crashing down and make the pitch or keep it accordingly (Of course, I never got hit on my loveseat, so the realism does have its limits).