JOEY LoMONACO: With NCAA Football's return, it's (not just) in the game

I always wondered why there weren’t any names.
That omission was the only blemish on what was, to me, an otherwise-perfect video game. Sure, I could juke my friends and the CPU into oblivion on NCAA Football 2005. But I wasn’t controlling Reggie Bush, but rather “RB #5”, who just happened to bear an uncanny resemblance to the former Heisman Trophy winner.
A few years later on NCAA ‘07, no one was stopping West Virginia’s duo of QB #5 and RB #10.
At the time, I didn’t overthink it. The NCAA Football series had it all: a Dynasty mode into which one could sink hours and core gameplay that put it at the top of the heap for football sims. Round-robin tournaments were a fixture at sleepovers for us ‘90s kids (I’m 30, with a toddler, for reference) and online play, while laggy, was just coming into vogue.
The game (and its Madden NFL counterpart) was also an underrated educational tool, familiarizing an entire generation of gamers with football concepts such as the speed option or QB spy that were previously only privy to players or coaches.
By the time I was in eighth grade, I knew how to read whether a defensive end was crashing down and make the pitch or keep it accordingly (Of course, I never got hit on my loveseat, so the realism does have its limits).
But back to the names. It was an inside joke, of course. EA Sports, the publisher of the NCAA games, in concert with NCAA, employed the stripped-down labels as a clever workaround to profit off players’ likenesses without paying them a dime. Amateurism at its best!
This led to a lawsuit, filed by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon, which the NCAA settled in 2013. Not coincidentally, that was the last year an NCAA Football game was published; RGIII (Excuse me: Baylor QB #10) graces its cover.
The void has been felt. For years, I lamented the absence of a game that had been so formative during my youth. I might have even blamed the players who brought the lawsuit: how dare they inconvenience my gaming over their, well, worth?
Over the years, a few experiences have caused me to reframe my understanding of the situation.
I read “Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion against the NCAA,” by Ben Strauss and Joe Nocera. (If books aren’t your jam, A. Why are you reading a newspaper in 2021? And B. The South Park episode “Crack Baby Athletic Association” stands as a decent alternative.)
Secondly, I covered big-time college football and saw how the student-athlete sausage was made. During a year and a half on the WVU beat for The (Morgantown) Dominion Post, I encountered a lot of great people working in college athletics, folks who truly had the players’ best interests at heart.
I also saw kids thrust into majors that conformed to football practice and meeting schedules, not their professional or academic interests. I saw assistant coaches making half a million dollars, money generated by the unpaid labor of their (predominantly African-American) players.
I once visited a player at home in East Cleveland during an off week; the juxtaposition of poverty and opulence shattered any illusion of fairness.
I also met WVU’s RB #10, otherwise known as Steve Slaton, while profiling his second career as a chef. A decade removed from his Mountaineers career, he was grateful for his time in Morgantown but recounted being accosted for autographs while grocery shopping, and regretted having no use for his degree in post-graduate life.
The pendulum has shifted in recent years. Cost-of-attendance stipends ensure that athletes don’t go hungry when they’re away from team facilities. Players are organized and labor conscious to an extent that would’ve been unfathomable even a decade ago.
On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the NCAA Football games are primed for a comeback. EA Sports has already struck a deal with a new licensing company and plans to move ahead with rosters that don’t feature players’ names or likenesses.
At face value, it’s an exciting development. I won’t blame you if your PS5s have the pre-download already in the queue.
But until players are adequately compensated, through a bargaining process, I won’t be picking up the sticks.
