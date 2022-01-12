KEN PERROTTE: Censors playing possum when it comes to online wildlife myths

They also reviewed all the science (23 papers in all) on opossum foraging, stomach contents and scat and found none that presented any evidence of ticks in opossum stomachs.

Dr. Bret Collier, associate professor of wildlife ecology at Louisiana State University’s School of Renewable Natural Resources, closely follows such research and finds this study definitive.

“Ticks are not, in any manner, selected for by Virginia opossums,” he said, meaning opossums don’t go out and actively target ticks as a food source. “I think we can, and should, put this meme and idea to rest.”

So, where did the ticks go in the 2009 study?

Hennessy and Hild note that the 2009 researchers assumed animal grooming behavior must have occurred in the lab because larval ticks weren’t collected in the cage se-up. They questioned, though, whether four days were long enough for larval ticks to feed and drop off. Some laboratory studies showed feeding can last up to 10 days.