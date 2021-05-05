KEN PERROTTE: Deadly virus threatens wild, domestic rabbits

As viruses like to do, though, the original disease began changing. In January 2014, (again, according to the NIH document) an exotic RHDV (the version 2) was detected in Australia, and eight additional outbreaks were reported in both domestic and wild rabbits in the 15 months following its detection.

Protect Virginia Rabbits

The issue has been on the DWR radar since last year. Marc Puckett, DWR’s small game project lead, and Dr. Megan Kirchgessner, DWR’s wildlife veterinarian, gave me the lowdown on the disease and the agency’s efforts to keep it out of Virginia.

Here is the synopsis:

This variant of the virus spread across Australia in 18 months. It arrived in the southwestern U.S. in April 2020 and has spread as far east as central Texas and the Colorado/Kansas border. So far it appears to be spreading more slowly in the USA than in Australia.

The RHDV2 virus is spread in about every way imaginable: through direct contact with an infected live or dead rabbit or via contact with vegetation, soil, bedding, etc. that is contaminated with the virus. The virus persists in the environment for many weeks on a carcass and just a small viral load is required to