Ken Perrotte: Newark Airport misfires with delays at customs

This may land me on some “Hassle Forever” list but beware Newark airport if you are a United States’ citizens traveling internationally to hunt.

My return flight from South Africa earlier this month aboard United Airlines’ new nonstop service from Johannesburg to Newark included a more than two-hour layover, realizing clearing customs and getting firearms rechecked for domestic flights home can sometimes take an hour or more.

Clearly, more time is needed in Newark.

Upon landing, you deplane, clear passport control and retrieve luggage for rechecking domestically. Firearms are handled separately, collected at an oversized-luggage area. Usually, you take your gun case, your passport and your CBP Form 4457 (Certificate of Registration for Personal Effects Taken Abroad) to an officer who verifies the gun you’re bringing back is the one you left the country with.

Getting this Form 4457 is inconvenient. You must take your gun(s) to a port of entry well before leaving the country to have a CBP officer crosscheck serial numbers and stamp and sign the form. For me, it meant a 120-mile roundtrip to the Richmond airport.

Once screened, you are usually released with an airline employee to get the locked case to TSA for final inspection and check in to your next flight.