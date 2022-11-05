Mary Washington roundup:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Women's soccer: Massaponax graduate Kaitlyn Venzen scored the game's lone goal to lead the Eagles to a 1–0 victory over the University of California–Santa Cruz in the C2C semifinals at Newport News.

The Eagles and the Banana Slugs played a scoreless first half. In the 84th minute, Venzen, the C2C rookie of the year, took a pass from Amanda Krest and drilled a shot from the right side that found the back of the net.

Ally Holden had three saves in goal. The Banana Slugs led in shots on goal (14–9) and corner kicks (5–4). The Eagles face top-seeded Christopher Newport in the tournament championship game Saturday at 10 a.m.

Volleyball: Jordan Lyons had 20 kills and 24 digs to pace the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over Christopher Newport in a semifinal of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference volleyball tournament at Rosner Arena. Set scores were 23–25, 26–24, 17–25, 25–23, 15–12.

Lauren Foley had 21 assists while Brenna Campbell added 19 more. Hannah Livermon made 26 digs and Krista Rodgers recorded nine blocks.

Swimming: The Eagles swim teams went three for four in a tri-meet at Franklin & Marshall College. The UMW men's team defeated York College 163–98 but fell to Franklin & Marshall 141–121, while the Eagle women posted 121–49 victory on York and a 138–124 defeat of the host school.

Conrad Tan led the Eagle men with victories in the 200 freestyle (1:47.56) and the 200 IM (1:59.34). Kinsey Brook paced the Eagle women by winning three events: the 200 butterfly (2:15.10), the 200 breaststroke (2:27.57) and the 200 IM (2:13.94)