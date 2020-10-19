STEVE DeSHAZO: A compelling World Series will test fans' ability to stay awake

The seven NLCS games averaged 3:45; the ALCS contests were completed in a comparatively tidy 3:31. Even Tampa Bay’s 2–1 victory in Game 1 of the ALCS dragged on for a yawn-inducing 3 hours and 50 minutes.

And this came in a condensed 60-game season in which baseball’s powers that be tried to speed up the pace with seven-inning doubleheaders, requirements that relief pitchers face three batters or conclude an inning, and a free runner at second base to start every extra inning in the regular season.

Postseason games always drag on, because the stakes are so high. Managers change pitchers at the drop of a cap, seeking a situational advantage. Pitchers work more methodically, and batters call time out more often even as they try to foul off as many pitches as possible. (And let’s not forget the fact that the networks try to squeeze in an extra advertisement to make up for lost revenue this season.)

Still, this postseason has tested the patience and stamina of even the most devoted fans. In the seven NLCS games, the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves combined to average nine pitching changes per game. In the ALCS, the Rays and everyone’s new villains, the Houston Astros, averaged seven pitching changes per contest.