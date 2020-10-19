STEVE DeSHAZO: A compelling World Series will test fans' ability to stay awake

Far be it from me to complain about the availability of sports, especially at the highest level, after we endured months of televised poker. And a World Series matchup between the two best teams of one-third of a normal baseball season is a welcome sight--especially when many of us doubted the season would get to this point.
But here’s some free, unsolicited advice: Stock up on Mountain Dew or Five Hour Energy—or put in an automatic refill request at Starbucks. Early to bed is out of the question. Especially if you live here on the East Coast.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays certainly earned their spots in the fall classic.
And there are plenty of compelling story lines, including the Dodgers’ quest for their first World Series title since the Kirk Gibson-led drama of 1988; the low-budget, metric-savvy Rays seeking their first title against a franchise that’s among baseball’s richest, both in dollars and history; masterful outfield defense from Mookie Betts and Kevin Kiermeier; and Clayton Kershaw’s bid to shed the postseason struggles that have tainted a Hall of Fame career.
All those are worth watching. Just don’t expect to be well-rested in the morning. (At least some of us don’t have to show up at an office, thanks to the pandemic. See? There’s a silver lining.)
The Dodgers and Rays survived seven-game league championship series that tested both teams’ talent and resolve—and their fans’ stamina. Not one of the 14 LCS games was completed in under three hours.
The seven NLCS games averaged 3:45; the ALCS contests were completed in a comparatively tidy 3:31. Even Tampa Bay’s 2–1 victory in Game 1 of the ALCS dragged on for a yawn-inducing 3 hours and 50 minutes.
And this came in a condensed 60-game season in which baseball’s powers that be tried to speed up the pace with seven-inning doubleheaders, requirements that relief pitchers face three batters or conclude an inning, and a free runner at second base to start every extra inning in the regular season.
Postseason games always drag on, because the stakes are so high. Managers change pitchers at the drop of a cap, seeking a situational advantage. Pitchers work more methodically, and batters call time out more often even as they try to foul off as many pitches as possible. (And let’s not forget the fact that the networks try to squeeze in an extra advertisement to make up for lost revenue this season.)
Still, this postseason has tested the patience and stamina of even the most devoted fans. In the seven NLCS games, the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves combined to average nine pitching changes per game. In the ALCS, the Rays and everyone’s new villains, the Houston Astros, averaged seven pitching changes per contest.
Today’s Ivy League-educated general managers now advocate using relievers as “openers” to pitch only the first inning, and removing a traditional starter after two times through an opponent’s lineup, even if he’s pitching a shutout. The Rays are Exhibit A, and it’s hard to argue with their success (although it’s easier to get frustrated with the approach.)
Baseball’s 21st-century emphasis on throwing hard and spin rates are also to blame. L.A.’s dramatic 4–3 win over the Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS Sunday night took 3:37, largely because the teams combined to walk 11 batters for fear of grooving a pitch that could be blasted into the mostly empty stands with high exit velocity and launch angle.
Two Hall of Fame pitchers, Bob Gibson and Whitey Ford, recently died. Between them, they authored 411 career regular-season complete games (255 by Gibson). Gibson’s total doesn’t include three complete-game victories in the 1968 World Series that took 2:29, 2:34 and a 2:07 gem in Game 7.
Yes, that was a different era, with a higher mound and afternoon World Series games where the glare made it difficult for hitters to pick up Gibson’s pitches. But think about that this week when Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon are on rival channels while Fox is showing a World Series game that hasn’t reached the seventh-inning stretch.
Enjoy the games. And stock up on Visine. You’ll need it.
