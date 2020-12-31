STEVE DeSHAZO: A new year will mean new challenges for local NFL players

To be fair, only two of Slye’s misses came from inside 50 yards, including an attempt at a game-tying 65-yard attempt in Carolina’s first game with New Orleans that fell inches short and would have set an NFL record.

But he’s also missed three extra points (including one against Washington last week), and first-year coach Matt Ruhle twice eschewed attempts of 50 yards or longer to go for it on fourth down in that game.

Slye’s leg strength is the equal of any kicker’s, but his coaches are seeking more accuracy. It’s likely he’ll face a challenge in training camp next summer.

Another local player likely facing a make-or-break camp will be Mountain View High School graduate DaeSean Hamilton, whose contributions to the Denver Broncos’ passing attack have been modest.

Despite a strong performance (five receptions for 77 yards, including a juggling catch that made ESPN’s top-10 plays) in last Sunday’s loss to the L.A. Chargers, Hamilton has seen his reception totals drop in each of his three pro seasons: from 30 as a rookie in 2018 to 28 last year to 21 with one game remaining in 2020. And a dropping of a potential touchdown pass in October didn’t help his cause.