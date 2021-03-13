STEVE DeSHAZO: A sickness still shadows 'March Madness'

IT’S BEEN almost exactly three years since Virginia’s basketball team lost an NCAA tournament game and more than two full years since the Cavaliers dropped an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game on the court.
Those seemingly impressive streaks hold no solace for Tony Bennett at the moment, not with his squad’s chances of maintaining its status as reigning national champions in serious jeopardy.
If the Cavaliers can’t participate in March Madness—and things were looking pretty dicey at deadline—it won’t be because of a sharp-shooting opposing guard or one of the offensive droughts that have occasionally plagued Bennett’s teams.
For a second straight year, the culprit will be the novel coronavirus, whose devastating effects on the world are now going on 15 months and clearly are not finished, despite hopeful advances.
A positive COVID-19 test within the program forced the Cavaliers to withdraw from the ACC tournament before Friday’s scheduled semifinal game against Georgia Tech. Their chances of isolating, contact tracing and getting cleared before the NCAA tournament tips off on Thursday are uncertain.
Let’s be clear up front. Missing out on playing basketball pales in comparison to more than half a million deaths in the U.S. over the past 12 months, not to mention millions of jobs lost, businesses going bankrupt and families upended. We need to keep our priorities.
Still, it will be unfortunate if the Cavaliers—or Kansas, which pulled out of the Big 12 tournament after a similar positive test—can’t reach the finish line of a uniquely challenging season. (Same for Duke, which was an NCAA tournament long shot before a positive test ended its ACC tournament stay after two wins.)
That’s three of the nation’s premier programs whose season may end not because of being outscored on the court, but because its defenses against a relentless virus weren’t sufficient.
That may be because a player, coach or even a student manager wasn’t diligent. It also may have been sheer bad luck. Virginia and Duke reportedly had recent surges of positive tests on campus as spring break approached.
A year ago, COVID-19’s rapid spread forced abandonment of college tournaments and sports altogether for several months. It’s been a minor miracle—fueled by the need for television revenue—that the NFL completed an entire season without a single canceled game; that Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL held abbreviated campaigns; and that the NCAA staged big-time football and basketball seasons with relatively few glitches.
What seems clear is that while “bubble”-style environments are the best course of action for competition, nothing is foolproof—especially when you’re relying on young people to make consistently mature decisions (and to avoid every one of their peers who doesn’t).
Virginia, Kansas and Duke likely bear some blame. Three weeks ago, this column discussed the potential for teams like the Cavaliers that were assured of NCAA at-large bids to skip their respective conference tournaments out of caution for just such a development.
This isn’t an I-told-you-so. It’s a concession that the conferences could have moved up their tournament schedules to give their teams more time to recover from a positive test. The NCAA might have pushed back its tournament start by a week—although that would have required renegotiating TV contracts and arena and hotel bookings.
There are plenty of teams that, as of this moment, are healthy, eligible and ready to play in the NCAA tournament. They should get their chance. Many teams throughout the years have seen their national title hopes dashed by a key injury. (Ask Virginia about Othell Wilson’s 1982 thigh bruise.)
Let’s just hope that whoever gets to play in the NCAA tournament, it goes off without any hitches. That’s a big if, given the news of the past week.
As for the Cavaliers, they have rebounded from disappointment before. Barely a year before cutting down the nets in Minneapolis in 2019, they were ridiculed for being the only No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16, UMBC.
A year later, Bennett’s team erased that ignominy in memorable, dramatic fashion. But at least those Cavaliers had a chance to do so on the court. This edition may not.
