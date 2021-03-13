STEVE DeSHAZO: A sickness still shadows 'March Madness'

Virginia, Kansas and Duke likely bear some blame. Three weeks ago, this column discussed the potential for teams like the Cavaliers that were assured of NCAA at-large bids to skip their respective conference tournaments out of caution for just such a development.

This isn’t an I-told-you-so. It’s a concession that the conferences could have moved up their tournament schedules to give their teams more time to recover from a positive test. The NCAA might have pushed back its tournament start by a week—although that would have required renegotiating TV contracts and arena and hotel bookings.

There are plenty of teams that, as of this moment, are healthy, eligible and ready to play in the NCAA tournament. They should get their chance. Many teams throughout the years have seen their national title hopes dashed by a key injury. (Ask Virginia about Othell Wilson’s 1982 thigh bruise.)

Let’s just hope that whoever gets to play in the NCAA tournament, it goes off without any hitches. That’s a big if, given the news of the past week.

As for the Cavaliers, they have rebounded from disappointment before. Barely a year before cutting down the nets in Minneapolis in 2019, they were ridiculed for being the only No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16, UMBC.

A year later, Bennett’s team erased that ignominy in memorable, dramatic fashion. But at least those Cavaliers had a chance to do so on the court. This edition may not.

