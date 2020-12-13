STEVE DeSHAZO: A wish list of improvements for the Hokies and Cavaliers

BLACKSBURG—Very little is certain these days, but we do know a few things after Virginia Tech’s 33–15 thrashing of Virginia Saturday night.

We know the Cavaliers’ season is over at 5–5 after they took themselves out of consideration for a bowl bid.

We know that Saturday’s romp did not prevent the Hokies (5–6) from avoiding their first losing regular season since 1992, but it might allow them to extend their national-best record of 27 straight bowl appearances. And it took quite a bit of heat off coach Justin Fuente, whose future was a hot topic of discussion on message boards last week.

We’re also sure that neither team can claim to be the commonwealth’s best, not after Liberty went 9–1 with almost as many wins over Atlantic Coast Conference opponents (three) as the Hokies (five) or Cavaliers (four).

But after an unprecedented season that Fuente called “the hardest thing anybody has ever pulled off,” it’s unclear exactly what either team’s makeup will look like next fall. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA will not count this season against any player’s eligibility, so some (but probably not many) seniors could decide to return.