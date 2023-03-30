WASHINGTON — Optimism for the 2023 Washington Nationals season requires drinking enough of the Kool-Aid to merit an intervention. But if you were looking for some glimmer of hope before Opening Day, it probably came in the form of shortstop C.J. Abrams.

At 22 years old, he offers the most immediate — and potentially biggest-return on last summer’s Juan Soto trade that signaled the Nationals were acknowledging the need for a total overhaul, just three years clear of a World Series title.

And he’s one of the new faces of a suddenly anonymous franchise that has jettisoned a slew of All-Stars and may never again see its only remaining household name, Stephen Strasburg, take the mound.

By themselves, Abrams’ struggles (three errors, an 0 for 4 day at the plate) in Thursday’s season-opening 7–2 loss to Atlanta aren’t cause for alarm for a team ranked last in ESPN.com’s ranking of the 30 major-league franchises.

What manager Dave Martinez and his staff must focus on is not letting a disastrous opener spiral into a confidence-shattering slump.

“He won’t do that,” Martinez said “He’s a kid that works hard, and he understands the game. He’ll put that aside. We’ve already talked to him, and we’ll keep working with him.

“He’s just got to understand situations. He’s got to understand that the game is fast. He’s got to know who’s running, anticipate he’s gonna get the ball and where to throw right away.”

Abrams’ mistakes ran the gamut Thursday. He booted Ronald Acuna Jr.’s grounder that should have resulted in a second inning-ending double play and handed Atlanta two unearned runs. He threw high on Orlando Arcia’s fifth-inning grounder, and bounced a relay throw into the Braves’ dugout in the ninth for an insurance run.

At the plate, Abrams failed to advance runners in each of his final three at-bats — a skill that Martinez had preached all spring to an inexperienced team that lacks a power threat.

Defense and small ball are the only ways the Nationals will avoid matching last season’s total of 107 losses, and for one day, at least, nothing seemed to have changed.

“It happens,” Abrams said at his locker afterwards, keeping his answers brief. “I have to forget about it, stay confident and move on.”

Saying that is one thing; doing it is quite another. Baseball’s history is full of hot prospects who wilted under the bright lights of “The Show.”

Abrams spent 46 games with the Nationals last summer after playing 44 for the Padres before the trade. His numbers in D.C. were mixed: a .258 batting average and six stolen bases, but also 11 errors.

So deep into their “reboot” are the Nationals that Abrams graces one of three large billboards behind the center field wall at Nationals Park, along with Strasburg (who hasn’t even begun throwing following his latest surgery) and Saturday’s starting pitcher, Josiah Gray. And before the game, Martinez praised Abrams’ range as “unbelievable.”

General manager Mike Rizzo was prophetic before the game when he said: “We’re going to be playing 100 miles (per hour), with our hair on fire. We’re going to make young mistakes, but we’re going to see spectacular plays. ... You’re gonna see some athleticism we haven’t seen in a while.”

Martinez joked before the game that he during the offseason, “I went online to study psychology, learning to deal with young people.” That knowledge will come in handy as he tries to buoy the confidence of youngsters like Abrams, who hold the key to what looks like a lengthy rebuild.

Here’s the good news for Abrams: the Nationals are completely invested in him and will give him every opportunity to succeed or fail. He’s unlikely to be sent down, even if he struggles as badly as former first-round draft pick Carter Kieboom did before his Tommy John surgery.

Give Abrams credit for facing the music after arguably the worst game of his professional career, and for declaring, “I want the next ball hit to me.”

He’ll get plenty more chances, and likely will make some memorable plays — along with some he’ll want to forget. He won’t keep up his 486-error pace, but there’s plenty of work to be done.

“It’s baseball,” said catcher Keibert Ruiz, another of the Nationals’ young building blocks. “You’re gonna have tough days and good days. You gotta be strong on the bad days.”

Thursday was a pretty bad day for Abrams, certainly not the last. He and the Nationals have nowhere to go but up.