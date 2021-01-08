STEVE DeSHAZO: AFC playoffs will be a gauntlet

COMPELLING stories will inhabit both sidelines during Saturday night’s NFC wild card game at FedEx Field.
Having resurrected a moribund franchise, Tom Brady will try to prove that he deserves more credit for New England’s now-dormant dynasty than does Bill Belichick (who’ll be watching like the rest of us for a change.) Meanwhile, D.C. is abuzz after about its unlikely division champion by any other name, its cancer-surviving coach and the status of its bionic quarterback.
But if you want power and intrigue, focus instead on the AFC’s side of the ledger, a gauntlet that will yield a worthy, battle-tested Super Bowl representative in Tampa on Feb. 7. Nearly every AFC team is carrying that old bromide: “Nobody wants to face [Team X] in the playoffs.”
Good luck trying to win in the frigid conditions of Buffalo or Kansas City in January. (Never mind trying to beat those teams’ talent and coaching.) Brady’s decision to leave the AFC’s Patriots for Tampa’s warmth and relatively easier road is looking smarter all the time.
How much stronger is the AFC field? We’ve made jokes since September about the NFC Least, which became just the third division ever to deliver a champion with a losing record—and could have been represented by a 6–10 team. But don’t forget that the Chicago Bears earned an NFC wild card at 8–8.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins (who will become a force in the next few seasons) were shut out of the AFC bracket despite a 10–6 record. Every AFC playoff squad’s victory total went to 11, something only four NFC teams achieved. After an 11–0 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed only the third seed, thanks to late-season sputters.
The AFC’s lowest seed, Indianapolis, features the league’s second-ranked statistical defense and a rookie (Jonathan Taylor) who ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards. That combination historically bodes well for playoff success, but the Colts wouldn’t have even made it if not for this year’s expanded field.
And all that earned Frank Reich’s team was a first-round date with Buffalo, which may be the league’s hottest team entering the playoffs. Quarterback Josh Allen seems to have shed his penchant for throwing untimely interceptions, and no one seems to be able to cover Stefon Diggs. The three-decade-old pain of four consecutive Super Bowl losses could vanish if this team continues its roll.
Let’s not forget the Baltimore Ravens, who overcame COVID-19 issues and surged into the playoffs with five straight wins. Remember that both of the Ravens’ two Super Bowl runs came as wild cards. The defense is performing up to the franchise’s high standards, and Lamar Jackson remains elusive. Plus, the Ravens have a revenge motive for Sunday’s first-round game at Tennessee, which knocked them out of the playoffs last year.
The Titans won’t go quietly, though—not with arguably the league’s most physical ball carrier (Derrick Henry) since Earl Campbell 40 years ago. Henry punished Baltimore for 195 yards in last year’s playoffs and 133 more in this year’s regular-season meeting, including a 29-yard touchdown run in overtime.
Those are two must-watch games on a weekend of wall-to-wall playoff football. The other matchup (Pittsburgh–Cleveland) is more notable for what might have been.
The Steelers stumbled mightily down the stretch and flirted with missing the playoffs altogether after losing three straight. They’ll try to regain their mojo against a Cleveland team that’s the latest to be ravaged by the coronavirus.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will be in isolation for Sunday night’s third meeting between the division rivals, and his team didn’t practice until Friday. The Browns are likely to be without Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, safety Ronnie Harrison, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tight end Harrison Bryant.
That doesn’t bode well for a team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2002 and went a combined 1–31 in 2016–17. Then again, even in the best of times, the Browns would be underdogs against this AFC juggernaut.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443