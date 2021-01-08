STEVE DeSHAZO: AFC playoffs will be a gauntlet

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins (who will become a force in the next few seasons) were shut out of the AFC bracket despite a 10–6 record. Every AFC playoff squad’s victory total went to 11, something only four NFC teams achieved. After an 11–0 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed only the third seed, thanks to late-season sputters.

The AFC’s lowest seed, Indianapolis, features the league’s second-ranked statistical defense and a rookie (Jonathan Taylor) who ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards. That combination historically bodes well for playoff success, but the Colts wouldn’t have even made it if not for this year’s expanded field.

And all that earned Frank Reich’s team was a first-round date with Buffalo, which may be the league’s hottest team entering the playoffs. Quarterback Josh Allen seems to have shed his penchant for throwing untimely interceptions, and no one seems to be able to cover Stefon Diggs. The three-decade-old pain of four consecutive Super Bowl losses could vanish if this team continues its roll.