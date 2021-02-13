STEVE DESHAZO: After early struggles, Cavaliers again make a case for the defense

As the newcomers learned on the job, the early results weren’t all that encouraging. Virginia lost a November matchup to San Francisco. Then, after a 10-day coronavirus break, the Cavaliers allowed 98 points on Dec. 26 to top-ranked Gonzaga—the second-most a Bennett team has ceded. And Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma shredded them for 29 points two weeks ago in their only loss this calendar year.

Patience is one of Bennett’s best qualities, though. He sensed that this year’s squad might never be as good defensively as his vintage teams, which have led the nation in fewest points allowed in six of the past eight seasons. This year’s team entered Saturday’s game ranked sixth at 59.4 points allowed per game—a number most coaches would readily accept, but one that didn’t meet Bennett’s high standards.

But just as last year’s team was peaking as COVID ended the season, this edition is finding its defensive feet. In a 72-hour period, the Cavaliers held two teams with vastly different offensive styles—the quick, 3-point marksmen from Georgia Tech and the tall, bruising Tar Heels—to their lowest outputs of the season.

“I think our Georgia Tech defense was good,” Bennett said, “and today, [UNC] struggled to make outside shots. Hopefully, we had something to do with it. That’s always the goal, to make an opponent earn a quality shot.”