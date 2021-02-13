STEVE DESHAZO: After early struggles, Cavaliers again make a case for the defense

SUCCESS BUILDS on success, but that doesn’t mean it comes automatically.
Over the past dozen years, Tony Bennett has built a defensive juggernaut at Virginia, one that carried the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA title. The recipe has been equal parts philosophy, attitude and experience.
That third ingredient is every bit as important as the first two. Because the Cavaliers have seen only a handful of players turn pro early, there always seem to be returning starters to help teach Bennett’s pack line defense to their younger teammates.
This season looked to be a bit different. Despite the presence of junior guard Kihei Clark (arguably the nation’s best on-ball defender) and fifth-year center Jay Huff (who’ll go down as the program’s No. 2 shot-blocker behind Ralph Sampson), the Cavaliers weren’t always crisp on the defensive end.
Saturday night’s 60–48 manhandling of North Carolina, on the heels (sorry) of Wednesday’s 57–49 victory at Georgia Tech, suggest Virginia is trending in the right direction at the right time.
“It all comes back to defense,” freshman guard Reese Beekman said. “Each game, we’re getting better and better.”
Bennett faced some unique challenges this season. Beside the COVID limitations, he had to integrate three newcomers (Beekman and transfers Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III) into his rotation. And because the pack line is only as good as its weakest link, one breakdown can make the who defense look inept.
As the newcomers learned on the job, the early results weren’t all that encouraging. Virginia lost a November matchup to San Francisco. Then, after a 10-day coronavirus break, the Cavaliers allowed 98 points on Dec. 26 to top-ranked Gonzaga—the second-most a Bennett team has ceded. And Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma shredded them for 29 points two weeks ago in their only loss this calendar year.
Patience is one of Bennett’s best qualities, though. He sensed that this year’s squad might never be as good defensively as his vintage teams, which have led the nation in fewest points allowed in six of the past eight seasons. This year’s team entered Saturday’s game ranked sixth at 59.4 points allowed per game—a number most coaches would readily accept, but one that didn’t meet Bennett’s high standards.
But just as last year’s team was peaking as COVID ended the season, this edition is finding its defensive feet. In a 72-hour period, the Cavaliers held two teams with vastly different offensive styles—the quick, 3-point marksmen from Georgia Tech and the tall, bruising Tar Heels—to their lowest outputs of the season.
“I think our Georgia Tech defense was good,” Bennett said, “and today, [UNC] struggled to make outside shots. Hopefully, we had something to do with it. That’s always the goal, to make an opponent earn a quality shot.”
The biggest leap has been made by Hauser, who came from Marquette with a scorer’s reputation and still leads the Cavaliers with a 14.9-point average after netting 17 Saturday night. Lately, he has become more adept at post double-teams and guarding the lane while Huff ventures above the 3-point line to scuttle opponents’ pick-and-roll plays.
Hauser, who practiced with the Cavaliers while sitting out last season, outplayed Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie in a recent matchup of two top Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year candidates, often guarding the league’s leading scorer without help.
“Sam picked [the defense] up pretty quickly,” said Huff, who blocked four shots Saturday night. “A lot of it is just talking and communication.”
Virginia’s defense will face two more vastly different challenges on the road in the next seven days, trying to stop Florida State’s bevy of athletes Monday and Duke’s 3-point shooting blitz Saturday.
If the Cavaliers can duplicate their results from the past week, the ACC regular-season title could become just a formality, and another deep March run is possible.
“It’s just a process that you keep hammering away at,” Bennett said. “... Reese is really good at that, Trey is really improving with his length, Sam understands position,” Bennett said. “Everything’s a concerted effort, right? Taking away the lane, pressuring the ball. .... You just keep whittling away at all areas to keep getting tougher and sounder.”
