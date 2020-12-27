LANDOVER, Md.—Brontosauruses never laid eggs the size of the one produced by the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

With a chance to wrap up a division title that no one seems to want, Washington got dominated by a depleted Carolina team that had no real motivation other than paychecks and pride.

The 20–13 final was that close only because the Panthers went more conservative than a Tea Party representative in the second half and because Washington reliever Taylor Heinicke skipped his online final exams to show what a real NFL quarterback is made of.

“We just didn’t play championship-caliber football, to be honest with you,” said Ron Rivera, who has now been on the losing end of games in this rivalry for two straight years.

Last year, a loss at FedEx Field ended Rivera’s tenure as Carolina’s head coach. Improbably, despite Sunday’s debacle and a 6–9 record, his new team still has a chance to claim the wretched NFC East title with a win-or-else game next Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I believe in this team,” rookie safety Kamren Curl said. “We’ve just got to get ready for the Eagles and get a spot in the playoffs.”