STEVE DeSHAZO: As with their parent club, FredNats' pitching holds the key

LONG GONE are the days when we (and they) wondered if the Fredericksburg Nationals would ever win a game.
Since their inconvenient truth of a record-setting 0–15 start, the FredNats had compiled a respectable 13–14 record entering Tuesday night’s series opener at Delmarva. It would be premature to start printing playoff tickets, but when the 11–30 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers come to town on July 6, the FredNats might just feel two rare qualities: empathy and superiority.
Winning is never the highest priority in the minor leagues, as we’ve discussed before. But now that Mario Lisson’s club has gotten the hang of occasional success comes the next logical step: preparing the FredNats to become Washington Nationals some day.
And just as pets and their owners often bear a resemblance, this Low-A franchise is starting to look a bit like the parent club.
Mike Rizzo built a World Series champion around starting pitching, and such priorities tend to trickle down through any team’s farm system. Like most teams, the Nationals like big, hard-throwing pitchers, and they tend to draft players to fit that mold.
Most of the young men taking the mound for the 2021 FredNats are just beginning their professional careers, so consistency is often elusive. That’s why veteran pitching coach Pat Rice has one of the toughest jobs in the organization.
When his staff is on, Fredericksburg has a chance. When they’re not ... well, there’s always tomorrow.
Consider that in the FredNats’ 13 victories this season, they’ve allowed a total of 31 runs (earned and unearned). That’s an average of 2.5 per game—and it includes Sunday’s 10–9 Father’s Day slugfest win over Lynchburg, when starter Michael Cuevas allowed one run in in five innings before the bullpen imploded, necessitating rare offensive heroics in the ninth and 10th innings.
In their 29 losses, the FredNats have allowed 244 runs (8.4 per game). Clearly, Fredericksburg has a much better chance of winning a 2–1 game than an 8–7 contest.
That’s because the offense—aside from Sunday’s outlier—has struggled mightily. Fredericksburg ranks last in the Low-A East league with a .204 team batting average that barely crosses the Mendoza line, and only those poor Cannon Ballers have scored fewer runs.
If that sounds familiar, it should. After some early struggles of their own, the Washington Nationals climbed back into contention in the National League East last week with an 8–3 homestand.
In its previous 16 games entering Tuesday night’s series opener in Philadelphia, Washington’s starting rotation boasted a 1.81 ERA—largely without its two injured workhorses, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, and without much offensive support from anyone not named Kyle Schwarber.
Clearly, pitching is the franchise’s priority, at every level. Left-hander Mitchell Parker, who leads the league with 64 strikeouts, has been Fredericksburg’s obvious standout. But Cuevas has made two straight strong starts, and Alfonso Hernandez has shown potential.
Usually, when a pitcher dominates in the low minors, he doesn’t stay there long—especially in a farm system as thin as Washington’s. If he continues to improve, Parker won’t get an immediate call to the majors like “Nuke” Laloosh in “Bull Durham,” but he will advance up the ladder.
But the Nationals likely want to see how Parker fares in his second or third start against a particular opponent, when rival batters develop a “book” on him. So he’s is probably here at least until after next month’s draft, when some new faces arrive in Fredericksburg.
Until then, go to the ballpark with the knowledge that the lower the score, the better the FredNats’ chances. In that regard, they’re already looking like their big-league counterparts—and not just in the color of their uniforms.
