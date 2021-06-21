STEVE DeSHAZO: As with their parent club, FredNats' pitching holds the key

LONG GONE are the days when we (and they) wondered if the Fredericksburg Nationals would ever win a game.

Since their inconvenient truth of a record-setting 0–15 start, the FredNats had compiled a respectable 13–14 record entering Tuesday night’s series opener at Delmarva. It would be premature to start printing playoff tickets, but when the 11–30 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers come to town on July 6, the FredNats might just feel two rare qualities: empathy and superiority.

Winning is never the highest priority in the minor leagues, as we’ve discussed before. But now that Mario Lisson’s club has gotten the hang of occasional success comes the next logical step: preparing the FredNats to become Washington Nationals some day.

And just as pets and their owners often bear a resemblance, this Low-A franchise is starting to look a bit like the parent club.

Mike Rizzo built a World Series champion around starting pitching, and such priorities tend to trickle down through any team’s farm system. Like most teams, the Nationals like big, hard-throwing pitchers, and they tend to draft players to fit that mold.