STEVE DeSHAZO: At season's midpoint, Washington is still looking for answers

LANDOVER, Md.—Halftime adjustments may be the second-most important factor in winning football games, trailing only the discovery of a franchise quarterback.
The Washington Football Team has reached the midpoint of a 2020 season that began with minimal optimism and has generally lived down to expectations. Sunday’s completely avoidable 23–20 loss to the visiting New York Giants confirmed that Ron Rivera’s 2–6 team is still in its adolescent stage as it tries to escape two decades of futility.
An even bigger story than Alex Smith’s return to the starting quarterback role after an eerily familiar injury to Kyle Allen was his team’s five turnovers. Washington didn’t force a fumble or an interception, but there was one clear takeaway.
“We’re not at a level where we can overcome too many mistakes,” said second-year receiver Terry McLaurin, unquestionably the team’s best player through eight games. “... We’ve got to play cleaner.”
With a revolving door at quarterback and youth everywhere, there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.
And the problems can’t be blamed completely on inexperience; although rookies Antonio Gibson and Isaiah Wright lost costly first-half fumbles that led to 10 New York points, it was Smith whose three second-half interceptions short-circuited his team’s comeback hopes and spoiled an otherwise encouraging day.
“I feel like I’m better than that,” Smith said of his final pick. “You can’t throw late over the middle. That’s Quarterbacking 101.”
Smith realizes he’s fortunate to be back on the field, and none of this would feel as bad to him if his team were in a normal rebuilding process. But the rampant mediocrity of the NFC East gives Washington tantalizing hope of a division title. The team had already beaten preseason favorites Dallas and Philadelphia, and a split with the Giants would have moved Rivera’s team within half a game of the first-place Eagles, with tiebreakers in hand.
Instead, a loss to a Giants team that’s 2–0 against Washington and 0–7 against everyone else simply reinforces the fact that the future isn’t now.
“If we’re only putting 30 minutes together or a good 45 minutes here or there, we’re not going to win too many ball games,” veteran linebacker Jon Bostic said. “For us, we’ve got to put a full 60 minutes together.”
To their credit, Rivera’s players performed better in the second half Sunday, but it wasn’t enough after falling behind 20–3 at the break. Can they find a way to improve in the second half of the season as well and avoid another wasted year?
Smith filled in against the Rams a month ago after Allen left with a shoulder injury and had no chance in the rain against a stellar defense. In ideal conditions Sunday, he was sharp before his interceptions, throwing for 325 yards, including a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown to McLaurin.
He’ll get a full week’s practice as starter before next week’s game at Detroit, something he hasn’t had since his own gruesome leg injury two years ago. His presence alone should benefit McLaurin and a young receiving corps that included Cam Sims, who had a breakout game with three catches for 110 yards. Avoiding slow starts like Sunday’s also would keep promising rookie running back Antonio Gibson’s role from becoming minimized.
The expected loss of Allen for the season also gives Dwayne Haskins a final chance in D.C. Benched, deactivated and written off, he’s now a snap away from playing again.
“I’m going to encourage Dwayne to be ready,” said McLaurin, who also played with him at Ohio State. “He’s the next man up as well.”
Washington’s run defense was surprisingly porous Sunday against a depleted Giants offense. But rookie Kamren Curl had a better game than the man he replaced, injured safety Landon Collins, had enjoyed all season.
Other than the lack of division competition, there’s little to suggest Washington can turn things around in the final eight games. There’s been little consistency in any aspect of the team’s performance.
Still, even after Sunday’s disappointment, Rivera and his team continue to insist the glass is half full at the halfway point.
“You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” McLaurin said. “Nobody else is. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’re going on the road next week. Everyone counts and everyone matters.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!