STEVE DeSHAZO: At season's midpoint, Washington is still looking for answers

“I feel like I’m better than that,” Smith said of his final pick. “You can’t throw late over the middle. That’s Quarterbacking 101.”

Smith realizes he’s fortunate to be back on the field, and none of this would feel as bad to him if his team were in a normal rebuilding process. But the rampant mediocrity of the NFC East gives Washington tantalizing hope of a division title. The team had already beaten preseason favorites Dallas and Philadelphia, and a split with the Giants would have moved Rivera’s team within half a game of the first-place Eagles, with tiebreakers in hand.

Instead, a loss to a Giants team that’s 2–0 against Washington and 0–7 against everyone else simply reinforces the fact that the future isn’t now.

“If we’re only putting 30 minutes together or a good 45 minutes here or there, we’re not going to win too many ball games,” veteran linebacker Jon Bostic said. “For us, we’ve got to put a full 60 minutes together.”

To their credit, Rivera’s players performed better in the second half Sunday, but it wasn’t enough after falling behind 20–3 at the break. Can they find a way to improve in the second half of the season as well and avoid another wasted year?