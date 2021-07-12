STEVE DeSHAZO: At the break, Nationals' cup seems more than half empty

Usually, when faced with a good news/bad news scenario, it’s better to hear the negative side first. That way, you often finish feeling at least a little better.
Unless you’re Dave Martinez, though, in the case of the 2021 Washington Nationals, it’s hard to see the cup as even half full.
Here’s the good news: In roughly the first half of their season, the Nationals enjoyed an almost unprecedented power surge from Kyle Schwarber; a historic run of starting pitching from an incomplete rotation; and MVP-caliber numbers not from phenom Juan Soto, but from shortstop Trea Turner. All this while their main National League East rivals suffered some key injuries--most recently Atlanta’s loss of star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season with a torn ACL.
Despite all that good fortune, the Nationals (42–47) hit the All-Star break having lost nine of their last 11 games and sitting in fourth place, six games behind the first-place New York Mets. The four-day respite gives general manager Mike Rizzo time for a frank evaluation of his team and its many needs with barely two weeks until Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.
“We still got a lot of season left, and I’m excited about that,” Martinez told reporters Sunday after the Nationals were swept by the San Francisco Giants, the owners of baseball’s best record (57–31). “We start getting some of our guys back, hopefully, and it’s that time. You get that four days off, you come back, and you’re re-energized. We’ll come back and start playing baseball and try to get back in this thing. Not by any means do I feel like we’re out of it.”
Remember, Martinez would have been optimistic had he been a passenger on the Titanic or owned Enron stock. That glass-half-full attitude paid off two years ago, when his team rallied from a 19-31 start and a deficit in the NL wild card game to win the World Series.
But the truth is, if Max Scherzer can’t hold an 8–0 lead, you’re probably not a playoff team.
Yes, if Stephen Strasburg, Schwarber, catcher Yan Gomes and Joe Ross all come off the Injured List soon and regain their top form, the Nationals could win a weak division.
But that seems unlikely. The historically fragile Strasburg has barely pitched in the 21 months since winning the World Series MVP award and hasn’t even been scheduled for a minor-league rehab start. And in his phenomenal hot streak before landing on the IL, Schwarber hit 16 home runs in 18 games—essentially twice the rate of Barry Bonds’ tainted 2001 record season of 73 dingers. There’s no chance anyone can sustain that.
There are too many faults on this team. Until his collapse against in San Diego last week—one that raised his ERA to 2.66—Scherzer was Washington’s only consistent starter. Jon Lester (who is looking well past his prime) carries a 5.54 ERA; Patrick Corbin’s is 5.40. That’s why it’s hard to believe this team allowed just seven runs in an eight-game stretch last month.
The bullpen is shaky and sore, and several batters (Victor Robles and Josh Bell in particular) haven’t lived up to their potential.
You could add Soto to that list, even if he’s an All-Star and his half-season numbers (.283, 11 homers, 58 walks) would make most 22-year-olds demand a new contract now. And like Bryce Harper a few years ago, he’s not seeing many fat pitches because few opponents fear the hitters batting behind him. Still, when you’ve been compared to Ted Williams, it’s almost impossible to please everyone.
Rizzo’s other consideration has to be the Nationals’ withering farm system, rated baseball’s worst by ESPN.com before the season and unofficially seconded by long-suffering Fredericksburg fans. Unless Rizzo decides to part with prized right-handers Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge or Cole Henry, he has few prospects to trade away before July 30 in exchange for veteran help. It’s telling that Washington’s first three picks in this year’s draft were a shortstop and two outfielders after nearly a decade of taking pitchers first.
After a home series with the Padres this weekend, Washington has 20 straight games scheduled against teams (Miami, Baltimore, Philadelphia, the Cubs and Atlanta) without winning records at the break. That stretch will be critical as Rizzo has to decide whether to be a buyer at the deadline at the deadline or a seller—which could mean saying goodbye to Scherzer before the All-Star starter’s contract expires in the fall, or even to Turner if the Lerner family doesn’t want to shell out $200 million to keep him.
That would signal the team’s first real rebuild since arriving from Montreal 16 years ago. To almost anyone associated with the Nationals, that would be the worst news of all.
