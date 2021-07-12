STEVE DeSHAZO: At the break, Nationals' cup seems more than half empty

Usually, when faced with a good news/bad news scenario, it’s better to hear the negative side first. That way, you often finish feeling at least a little better.

Unless you’re Dave Martinez, though, in the case of the 2021 Washington Nationals, it’s hard to see the cup as even half full.

Here’s the good news: In roughly the first half of their season, the Nationals enjoyed an almost unprecedented power surge from Kyle Schwarber; a historic run of starting pitching from an incomplete rotation; and MVP-caliber numbers not from phenom Juan Soto, but from shortstop Trea Turner. All this while their main National League East rivals suffered some key injuries--most recently Atlanta’s loss of star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season with a torn ACL.

Despite all that good fortune, the Nationals (42–47) hit the All-Star break having lost nine of their last 11 games and sitting in fourth place, six games behind the first-place New York Mets. The four-day respite gives general manager Mike Rizzo time for a frank evaluation of his team and its many needs with barely two weeks until Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.