Along with more losses than he would have preferred, Jackson Hopkins absorbed a few bumps and bruises — and one important lesson — in his rookie season in Major League Soccer.

“Just how the game is the same speed almost all 90 minutes,” Hopkins said. “At the academy, sometimes at the beginning you go fast, and then kids get tired and it goes down. But here, everyone is so fit. They put everything they have on the field for 90 minutes.”

That’s why when he wasn’t attending a camp with the U-20 National Team, Hopkins spent much of his off-season training to get faster and stronger. The more fit he became, the 18-year-old midfielder from Stafford County figured, the better he’d fit in D.C. United’s short- and long-term plans.

“They wanted me to gain muscle,” Hopkins said Thursday as United prepared to open its 2023 season Saturday night at Audi Field against Toronto FC. “That was really the biggest thing: getting faster, bigger, stronger. Just the physical stuff.”

No one will mistake Hopkins for his coach, Wayne Rooney, who used his bulk and strength to become an English soccer legend. At 6-foor-2, Hopkins still carries just 174 pounds.

But that’s 11 pounds heavier than he was as a rookie, when he started 11 games and played in 21, but never found the net as D.C. United struggled to the league’s worst record (7–21–6). He hopes the added brawn (and experience) pays off.

“Obviously, it was more challenging than playing against kids my age,” he said. “It wasn’t a huge challenge for me, but I think this can only help, because I feel just as fast and a little bit stronger.”

Hopkins’ skill set has never been in question. It’s the reason the University of Virginia’s perennially strong program offered him a scholarship, which he originally accepted before United signed him as a homegrown player last spring.

And it’s why Rooney foresees a bigger role for Hopkins as D.C. United tries to regain its spot among MLS’s elite. The franchise won three of the first four MLS Cup titles (1996–99) and a fourth in 2004, but hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019 or advanced past the first round since 2015. United allowed a league-high 71 goals last season and parted ways with keeper Bill Hamid after a dozen years.

Hopkins is one of seven homegrown players currently on United’s roster.

“He’s done very well for us last year in a very difficult situation,” Rooney said. “He came in and he played quite a few games, to a consistent level for us last year, and he’ll again be an important player for us. He’s got great ability, both feet, he’s got good size, and he’s very energetic.”

Hopkins’ chances of seeing more playing time may have increased last weekend when veteran Chilean-born midfielder Martin Rodriguez tore his right ACL in training and will miss the season. Rooney has said United will look to add another veteran midfielder, but until that happens, Hopkins clearly stands to benefit from the opportunity.

Said Rooney: “It’s about finding the right balance of using the young players at the right times.”

Hopkins said he’s been told whether or not he will start in Saturday’s season opener, but wouldn’t share that information. He’ll have the usual cadre of family and friends in the stands at Audi Field.

And aside from helping United defy expectations and get back to the playoffs, his top goal for 2023 is, not surprisingly, to net his first MLS goal.

He scored twice in 2021 for Loudon United, D.C.’s top affiliate. He managed eight shots and notched one assist as a rookie and came close in matches against Columbus and Austin, but never found the net.

“I know I’ll get one this year,” he said. “The one I had with Loudoun, that was awesome. I can’t imagine what it would be like in a stadium with 20,000 people. I’m super excited for when that comes.”